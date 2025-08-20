Ghana Boosts Gas Cylinder Safety Awareness

The National Petroleum Authority is urging Ghanaians to take greater care when moving liquefied petroleum gas cylinders.

The agency says improper handling could lead to dangerous gas leaks, fires, or even explosions.

Cylinders must be kept upright and secured during transport to avoid damaging critical safety components like the pressure relief valve. Even a small knock can compromise the valve, leading to a gradual or sudden release of gas.

Eunice Budu-Nyarko, head of consumer services at the NPA, stressed that safety should be a top priority for every LPG user. She spoke at a safety awareness event held at several universities in the Upper West Region. Ignoring basic precautions, she noted, risks lives and property.

The campaign also addressed concerns beyond transportation. Students raised issues about fuel dispensing errors at stations. Budu-Nyarko reminded drivers to always verify the type of fuel before filling up, pointing to Ghana’s colour-coded nozzles: red for petrol, black for diesel, and green for high-octane fuel.

Abraham Dauda, the NPA’s regional inspections supervisor, had specific advice for students cooking with gas. He warned against the common distraction of using a mobile phone near an active stove, urging full attention to prevent accidents.

A broader systemic solution was proposed by Prof. Hamidatu Saaka Darimani, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Hilla Liman Technical University. She suggested Ghana look to its neighbor, Burkina Faso, where cylinders are only sold through licensed vendors. This model, she argued, would help eliminate substandard and poorly maintained cylinders from circulation.

The NPA says it plans to expand these educational campaigns nationwide. Its goal is to make safety, or common sense, through better public understanding of the risks that come with negligence.