Ghana Bond Market Trades GH¢634 Million as Government Paper Dominates

Ghana’s fixed income market processed GH¢634.31 million across 626 transactions on Wednesday, with government bonds and treasury bills accounting for over 90% of trading volume as corporate debt remained largely dormant.

New Government of Ghana (GoG) notes and bonds led activity with GH¢328.50 million traded across just 15 transactions, suggesting large institutional deals rather than retail participation. The most active instrument was a February 2033 maturity bond yielding 9.25%, which alone accounted for the entire new bond segment volume.

Sell-buyback trades, which function as short-term liquidity arrangements using bonds as collateral, contributed GH¢134.67 million through nine transactions. A February 2028 maturity bond with an 8.50% coupon dominated this segment, indicating money market participants are using medium-term government paper to manage temporary cash positions.

Bank of Ghana (BoG) bills added GH¢109.33 million across 31 trades, with 273-day bills attracting most interest. These central bank instruments provide an alternative to treasury bills for investors seeking slightly longer tenors while maintaining government credit quality.

Treasury bills remained the market’s workhorse, generating 561 individual transactions totaling GH¢56.83 million. The high transaction count relative to value suggests active retail and institutional participation across 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day maturities. A December 2025 maturity bill drew particular attention from short-term investors.

Corporate bonds managed just GH¢4.39 million through eight trades, all involving Ghana Cocoa Board paper. The state-owned commodity board’s 13% yield attracted modest interest, but other corporate issuers—Letshego Ghana, Bayport Savings and Loans, Izwe Savings and Loans, and Kasapreko—recorded zero trading activity.

That corporate market weakness tells a familiar story. Ghana’s private sector debt market has struggled to gain traction since the 2022 debt restructuring, with investors overwhelmingly preferring sovereign guarantees even at lower yields. When government bonds offer 15-16% returns, corporate issuers must price significantly higher to compensate for perceived additional risk.

Old GoG bonds, those issued before recent debt exchanges, saw minimal activity with just GH¢600,000 changing hands across two trades. A September 2027 bond yielding 18.80% attracted what little interest existed, likely from investors hunting for higher yields or betting on potential appreciation as Ghana’s fiscal position stabilizes.

The yield environment reveals market expectations about inflation and monetary policy. New government bonds trade in a 15.2-16.64% range for cedi-denominated paper, while dollar-denominated bonds offer 3.29-11.04%—the wide spread reflecting currency risk premiums investors demand for local currency exposure.

Zero activity in collateralized repo and Global Master Repurchase Agreement (GMRA) trades indicates these sophisticated financing tools aren’t yet integrated into Ghana’s fixed income infrastructure, despite their prevalence in more developed markets. The absence suggests liquidity management remains concentrated in simpler sell-buyback arrangements.

Wednesday’s trading patterns align with recent market behavior, where medium-term government debt yields range from 15.18% to 16.05% for bonds maturing between 2027-2037. Those rates offer attractive real returns if inflation continues moderating, but represent significant fiscal costs for government debt managers trying to reduce interest expense.

The market’s maturity profile spans short-term treasury bills through bonds extending to 2038, providing investment options across the yield curve. However, most activity clusters in the one-to-seven-year segment where investor comfort with Ghana’s credit trajectory appears strongest.

Government dominance of trading volume—over GH¢575 million of the GH¢634 million total—underscores how dependent Ghana’s fixed income market remains on sovereign issuance. That concentration creates systemic risks since any fiscal stress immediately impacts the entire market’s liquidity and pricing.

For portfolio managers, the calculus is straightforward. Government bonds offer double-digit yields with sovereign backing, treasury bills provide liquid short-term parking for cash, and BoG bills add tenor flexibility. Corporate bonds, meanwhile, struggle to compete unless yields reach levels that make issuers question whether debt financing makes economic sense.

The robust trading volume suggests institutional appetite for Ghanaian fixed income remains healthy despite fiscal challenges. Banks, pension funds, and insurance companies need yield-generating assets, and government paper fills that requirement while meeting regulatory preferences for sovereign exposure.

What’s missing is the corporate bond market depth that would signal private sector confidence and provide growth capital outside the banking system. Until companies like Kasapreko or Izwe can attract consistent investor interest, Ghana’s capital markets will remain heavily tilted toward public sector financing.

The GH¢634 million daily volume represents solid activity by regional standards, but falls well short of what Ghana’s economy could support with broader corporate participation. The question is whether improving fiscal metrics will eventually restore confidence in private sector debt, or whether investors will remain anchored to government paper regardless of narrowing yield differentials.

For now, Wednesday’s trading confirms that Ghana’s fixed income market works efficiently—for government financing. The challenge is building parallel infrastructure that channels savings toward productive private sector investments with comparable liquidity and transparency.