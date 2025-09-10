Ghana Bond Market Shows Diversified Trading Activity

Ghana’s fixed income market demonstrated broad-based trading across government securities, corporate bonds and treasury bills Tuesday, reflecting sustained investor appetite for the nation’s debt instruments amid improving economic fundamentals and declining inflation rates.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market recorded transactions across multiple security categories during the September 10 session, with government bonds spanning both new and legacy series attracting significant attention. Trading activity encompassed instruments ranging from short-term treasury bills to long-dated sovereign bonds.

New Government of Ghana notes and bonds featured prominently in trading volumes, with investors showing particular interest in recently issued series including 2023-A, 2023-B, and 2023-GC bonds. The diversity of tenors available provided options across the yield curve for institutional and retail participants.

Legacy government securities also maintained active secondary market trading, with older bond series across 5-year through 20-year maturities recording transactions. This breadth of activity suggests healthy market liquidity and price discovery across different maturity profiles.

Corporate bond trading remained more concentrated, with established issuers including Ghana Cocoa Board, Letshego Ghana PLC, and Bayport Savings and Loans PLC recording transactions. The corporate sector continues developing, though volumes remain modest compared to government securities.

Treasury bill activity spanned the standard tenor spectrum, with 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day instruments all recording trades. Short-term government paper maintains strong investor demand as a liquid alternative to longer-dated bonds, particularly during periods of yield volatility.

Bank of Ghana bills, including 56-day and 273-day instruments, provided additional short-term investment options for money market participants. Central bank securities serve important liquidity management functions for commercial banks and institutional investors.

The market’s infrastructure continues supporting efficient trading through the E-Bond system, which facilitates over-the-counter arrangements on a standardized platform. Trading operates from 9:00 GMT to 16:00 GMT on business days, providing adequate time for price discovery and settlement.

Sell-buyback transactions for government bonds added another dimension to market activity, offering participants flexible financing and risk management tools. These structured transactions demonstrate the market’s growing sophistication and ability to serve diverse participant needs.

Repository agreements, including both collateralized and Global Master Repurchase Agreement trades, facilitated short-term funding operations. The repo market serves as crucial infrastructure for banks and other financial institutions managing liquidity positions.

Recent economic improvements, including inflation declining to 11.5% in August 2025 and government bond yields falling 70 basis points to 17.97%, have supported investor confidence in Ghana’s fixed income markets.

The trading session occurred against a backdrop of continued economic recovery following Ghana’s successful debt restructuring program. Improved fiscal metrics and international support have enhanced the attractiveness of Ghanaian securities to both domestic and foreign investors.

Market participants noted the healthy distribution of trading across security types, suggesting balanced demand rather than concentration in specific instruments. This diversification reflects maturation of Ghana’s capital markets and growing investor sophistication.

The fixed income market’s development supports Ghana’s broader financial system by providing efficient channels for government funding and corporate capital raising. Continued growth in secondary market activity enhances liquidity and price transparency for all participants.