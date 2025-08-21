Ghana Bond Market Sees Heavy Trading as Investors Target Longer Dates

Trading activity on the Ghana Fixed Income Market remained robust on Thursday, with investors showing a clear preference for newer government bonds.

The total volume traded across all securities was substantial, reflecting continued strong interest in the nation’s debt instruments.

The most significant action was concentrated in the new Government of Ghana notes and bonds. A notable standout was the 2029-maturity instrument, which saw a volume of over 169 million cedis change hands. The 2033 bond also attracted heavy trading, with 56 million cedis traded. This activity suggests investors are positioning themselves in longer-dated securities.

Corporate bonds also saw movement, primarily driven by issues from the Ghana Cocoa Board. Its 2026 and 2027 maturities were actively traded, contributing significantly to the day’s corporate volume. This indicates sustained confidence in key state-owned enterprises amidst the current economic climate.

Treasury bills and other short-term instruments saw more modest activity in comparison. The data points towards a market that is cautiously optimistic, with players looking beyond immediate horizons. The high volumes in specific bonds often signal institutional moves rather than retail investor sentiment.

You might wonder what is driving this demand for longer-term government debt. It often reflects a balancing act between chasing higher yields and managing perceived risk over time. The precise figures from the trading report provide a clear snapshot of where major money is flowing as the week draws to a close.