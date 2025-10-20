Ghana Bond Market Records Over GH₵1bn Trading Monday

Ghana’s fixed income market saw robust activity on Monday with total trading volume exceeding GH₵1.14 billion across 336 transactions, as investors continued showing appetite for government securities despite elevated yields on longer-dated bonds.

Treasury bills dominated the day’s activity, accounting for GH₵626.09 million across 252 trades, suggesting strong demand for shorter-term government paper. New government notes and bonds attracted GH₵363.45 million in trading value through 42 transactions, while Bank of Ghana bills added another GH₵43.16 million across four deals.

The most actively traded instrument was a government bond maturing in February 2027, which saw GH₵129.24 million change hands across nine transactions at a yield of 15.11%. That bond’s closing price of 92.09 indicates it’s trading below par value, reflecting the market’s requirement for higher yields on government debt as investors price in inflation expectations and credit risk.

Sell and buyback trades, essentially short-term repurchase agreements using government securities as collateral, totaled GH₵103.37 million across 35 transactions. These repo operations provide temporary liquidity to financial institutions and serve as a key mechanism for managing short-term funding needs in Ghana’s banking system.

Corporate bond activity remained minimal, with just GH₵3.39 million traded in a single transaction involving a Cal Bank bond maturing in August 2027. The limited corporate issuance and trading reflects the continued dominance of government paper in Ghana’s fixed income market, where sovereign securities offer higher yields and greater liquidity than most corporate alternatives.

A government bond maturing in June 2028 traded at a yield of 18.47%, essentially at par value, highlighting the wide yield spreads across different maturities and issuances. Longer-dated securities continue to demand premium yields as investors seek compensation for holding government debt over extended periods amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

The treasury bill that attracted the largest volume, maturing in August 2026, traded at a discount price of 90.68, implying an attractive yield for investors willing to lock up funds for approximately 21 months. Short-term government securities have become increasingly popular as inflation concerns make longer-dated commitments less appealing.

Monday’s trading volumes suggest sustained institutional appetite for government securities, likely driven by banks and pension funds seeking to deploy liquidity in relatively safe assets. However, the elevated yields across the curve indicate that investors remain cautious, requiring substantial returns to compensate for perceived risks in Ghana’s fiscal position.

The absence of significant foreign investor activity in Monday’s data, which would typically show up in larger block trades, suggests the market remains primarily domestic. International investors have been gradually returning to Ghana’s debt market following the sovereign restructuring, but participation levels remain well below pre-restructuring peaks.

Old government bonds, issued before Ghana’s debt restructuring programme, saw minimal activity with just GH₵1.5 million traded across two deals. These securities have seen reduced liquidity since the restructuring concluded, with most investors focusing on newly issued instruments that offer clearer terms and better secondary market depth.