Ghana Bond Market Pulls Back to GH¢1.57 Billion After Wednesday Surge

Ghana’s fixed income market retreated sharply on Thursday, February 26, 2026, recording GH¢1.57 billion across 715 transactions, a significant decline from Wednesday’s GH¢4.69 billion session, as treasury bill activity cooled and institutional investors rotated back toward government bonds and short-term liquidity management instruments.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) data for the session show treasury bills retaining the highest deal count but posting a fraction of Wednesday’s volume. The segment recorded GH¢784.37 million across 619 transactions, accounting for 50 percent of total activity. The most actively traded instrument was the 364-day treasury bill maturing February 22, 2027, coded GOG-BL-22/02/27-A6979-1995-0, which generated GH¢400.93 million across 64 deals at a closing price of 91.8879 cedis per 100 cedis face value, continuing its position as the market’s most liquid short-term instrument this week.

New Government of Ghana (GoG) notes and bonds accounted for GH¢406.94 million across 57 transactions, representing 26 percent of the day’s total. The dominant instrument in this segment was a government bond maturing February 11, 2031, carrying an 8.95 percent coupon under security code GOG-BD-11/02/31-A6147-1838-8.95, which processed GH¢199.71 million across 10 transactions at a yield of 12.24 percent and a closing price of 87.9951 cedis. The session’s sell and buyback segment, which facilitates short-term collateralised borrowing among financial institutions, contributed GH¢374.48 million across 38 transactions. The primary instrument in that category was a bond maturing February 16, 2027, with an 8.35 percent coupon, which recorded GH¢204.81 million across 10 deals at a repo yield of 10.00 percent and a closing price of 98.4979 cedis.

Old GoG notes and bonds contributed a token GH¢202,378 through a single transaction in a bond maturing July 7, 2031, carrying a 19.75 percent coupon, at a yield of 19.72 percent and a closing price of exactly 100 cedis, reflecting the legacy pricing of instruments issued during Ghana’s high inflation cycle of 2022 to 2023.

Corporate bonds posted zero activity for the session, a reversal from last week’s record corporate performance and a reminder of the episodic nature of non-sovereign trading on the GFIM. The absence of corporate bond deals on Thursday may partly reflect end-of-week portfolio management positioning ahead of Friday’s close rather than a structural pullback.

Thursday’s pullback follows the pattern seen repeatedly this month, where high-volume sessions driven by treasury bill primary market activity are followed by quieter days as that immediate institutional demand is absorbed. Despite the day’s lower turnover, the GFIM remains on a significantly stronger trajectory than the same period in 2025, when January volumes of GH¢16.90 billion compared with GH¢36.91 billion recorded in January 2026. The market operates under the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) using the Bloomberg E-Bond trading and market surveillance system.