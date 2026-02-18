Ghana Bond Market Processes GH¢2.26 Billion as Yields Continue Steady Decline

Ghana’s Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed GH¢2.26 billion across 554 transactions on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, as institutional investors maintained broad appetite across government bonds, treasury bills, and corporate debt, with sell and buyback trades accounting for the largest single segment of the day’s activity.

Sell and buyback trades involving Government of Ghana (GoG) notes and bonds led the session, recording GH¢623.64 million through 40 transactions, representing 27.6 percent of total volume. This segment, which allows financial institutions to manage short-term liquidity while retaining exposure to government paper, saw its largest transaction involve a GoG bond maturing February 5, 2036, carrying a 9.70 percent coupon, which saw GH¢296.45 million change hands across three deals at a yield of 14.38 percent and a closing price of 75.5589 cedis per 100 cedis face value.

Treasury bills were the most active by number of transactions, recording GH¢863.41 million through 419 separate deals. The most heavily traded bill was a security maturing February 15, 2027, which alone accounted for GH¢458.40 million across 83 transactions at a closing price of 90.6053 cedis, reflecting sustained institutional preference for near-term government instruments offering competitive and liquid returns.

New GoG notes and bonds recorded GH¢500.33 million through 42 transactions. The most actively traded security in this segment was a bond maturing February 16, 2027, carrying an 8.35 percent coupon, which recorded GH¢75.32 million across five deals at a yield of 12.28 percent and a closing price of 96.4073 cedis. The 12.28 percent yield on the February 2027 bond represents remarkable compression compared to yields exceeding 25 percent recorded on similar securities in February 2025, reflecting restored investor confidence following implementation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported economic programme and completion of external debt restructuring.

Corporate bonds contributed GH¢261.30 million across 52 transactions, a notably strong session for the segment. The most actively traded corporate instrument was a CMB bond maturing August 30, 2027, carrying a 13.00 percent coupon, which recorded GH¢244.00 million across six deals at a closing price of 95.8063 cedis. Old GoG notes and bonds rounded out the session with GH¢9.87 million through one transaction, involving a bond maturing November 8, 2027, carrying a 20.50 percent coupon, which traded at a yield of 12.51 percent and a closing price of 111.9815 cedis, reflecting the premium pricing that higher-coupon legacy securities continue to command.

Trading momentum has strengthened markedly into 2026, with January volumes reaching GH¢36.91 billion, a 118 percent increase from the GH¢16.90 billion traded in January 2025. The GFIM operates under the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) using the Bloomberg E-Bond trading and market surveillance system, and has processed over one trillion cedis in cumulative trades since its establishment in August 2015.