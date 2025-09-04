Ghana Blocks Cocoa Freight Rate Increases in French Talks

Ghana successfully resisted shipping industry pressure for freight rate increases during annual cocoa negotiations in Rouen, France, securing cost stability for exporters amid global supply chain volatility.

The Cocoa Marketing Company Managing Director Wisdom Kofi Dogbey led Ghana’s delegation at the Senalia Group-sponsored conference, which brought together shipping lines and cocoa trade stakeholders to determine freight rates for the upcoming season.

Despite requests from several shipping lines for rate hikes, CMC’s position prevailed, leading to an agreement to maintain current rates. The decision represents a significant victory for Ghana’s cocoa sector, which is recovering from production challenges that saw output drop to 531,000 metric tons last season.

The agreement establishes specific freight rates across key markets: £32 per tonne for UK shipments, €56.72 per tonne to northern Europe, €63.67 per tonne to Mediterranean Europe, and $111.39 per tonne to Japan. Brazil remains the most expensive destination at $122.05 per tonne.

These rates contrast with last year’s negotiations, when Ghana agreed to a 5% increase in freight charges for the 2024/2025 season. The ability to avoid further increases this year provides crucial relief as the industry works to rebuild production capacity.

Ghana’s cocoa production is expected to climb to 700,000 metric tons in the 2024/2025 marketing year, up 32% from the previous season’s 531,000 metric tons. The stable freight rates will help maximize returns from this anticipated production increase.

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority supported CMC’s negotiating position, strengthening the country’s collective bargaining power against international shipping companies seeking to capitalize on global freight market disruptions.

Rate stability becomes particularly significant as Ghana works to restore its position as the world’s second-largest cocoa producer. The country has invested heavily in productivity enhancement programs aimed at increasing yields from 600 kilograms per hectare to 1,000 kilograms per hectare by 2026/2027.

Dogbey described the outcome as beneficial not only for CMC but for Ghana’s cocoa farmers and communities, emphasizing that predictable shipping costs enable better sector planning and investment in sustainability initiatives.

The negotiations occur against a backdrop of global shipping volatility that has affected commodity exports worldwide. Container shipping rates have fluctuated dramatically since 2020, creating uncertainty for agricultural exporters dependent on predictable logistics costs.

Ghana’s cocoa sector supports approximately 800,000 farming households and contributes significantly to national export earnings. Maintaining competitive shipping rates helps preserve the sector’s profitability amid ongoing challenges including climate change impacts and international market pressures.

The agreement reinforces Ghana’s reputation as a reliable cocoa supplier in global markets, potentially supporting long-term buyer relationships with chocolate manufacturers in Europe and beyond. Stable logistics costs enable more predictable pricing for international customers.

Ghana recently increased its producer price to GH¢48,000 per tonne for the 2024/25 season, more than doubling from GH¢20,928 per tonne at the start of the previous season. Stable freight rates help ensure these higher prices translate into improved farmer incomes rather than increased export costs.

The successful negotiations demonstrate Ghana’s growing influence in global cocoa trade discussions, where the country has traditionally competed with Côte d’Ivoire for favorable treatment from international buyers and logistics providers.

Industry observers note that freight rate stability supports Ghana’s broader strategy to increase value addition within the domestic cocoa processing sector, where predictable export costs facilitate investment planning for local manufacturers and exporters.