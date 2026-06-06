Ghana Bids to Become Africa’s Digital Outsourcing Hub

Ghana has launched a pitch to London investors to position itself as Africa’s leading outsourcing and digital services hub, backed by workforce growth, policy reforms and expanding digital infrastructure.

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation Minister Samuel Nartey George made the case at the High-Level Global Business Services Roundtable in London, telling investors, industry executives and development partners that Ghana has moved beyond proving its potential and is now focused on scaling its presence in the global digital economy.

“These are not low-end jobs,” George said, describing the roles the sector would create as spanning software development, customer experience, finance and artificial intelligence, positions he said would open global career pathways for Ghanaians.

The government is seeking to develop business process outsourcing, IT-enabled services and artificial intelligence support services into formal export sectors, placing them alongside established foreign exchange earners such as cocoa, gold and crude oil.

George outlined a three-pillar strategy built on expanding digital public services, developing exportable digital products and services, and deepening integration into regional markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and international frameworks.

Investments in Ghana’s national identification system, interoperable mobile money infrastructure and online government service platforms were cited as foundations on which a scalable services economy can be built.

Ghana is promoting its workforce as a key competitive advantage, with more than 100,000 graduates entering the labour market each year and a large pool of English-speaking professionals. The country’s position in the Greenwich Mean Time zone was also highlighted as enabling real-time service delivery to clients across the United Kingdom, Europe and parts of North America.

Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL), a state-backed entity, is described as the operational backbone of the strategy. GDCL is developing office infrastructure, workforce training programmes and investor support services to accelerate the establishment of outsourcing operations across the country.

Global outsourcing firms Concentrix and Teleperformance have already established operations in Ghana. The minister said a mid-sized outsourcing centre can generate up to 1,000 jobs within 18 months, with larger facilities capable of creating up to 5,000 positions within three years.

Reforms are also underway across the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Ghana Free Zones Authority, the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Data Protection Commission to improve the business environment and align regulatory standards with international requirements.