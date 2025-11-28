Ghana Bids Final Farewell to Former First Lady Today

Ghana’s longest serving First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, will be laid to rest today, Friday, November 28, at a state funeral honoring her decades of service to the nation.

The former first lady died on October 23, 2025 at Ridge Hospital after a short illness. At age 76, her death occurred unexpectedly, as she had maintained an active schedule of attending events in the weeks and months preceding her passing. Just one day before her death, on October 22, she attended the funeral service of Lucy Abena Konadu Effah at Christ the King Church in Accra.

Preparations at Black Star Square were completed on Thursday, November 27, with security and state protocol teams working to ensure a ceremony befitting her national stature and regal heritage. The state funeral is scheduled to begin at 0800 hours. The cortege will arrive at Independence Square at 6 a.m.

State officials, political leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, traditional authorities, gender advocates, the clergy and other dignitaries are expected to attend. The family announced that the official attire is black, with no official cloth, and the ceremony will be open to the general public. There will be no funeral service elsewhere after the service at Independence Square.

A solemn Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, November 26, at the Accra Ridge Church, where prayers and tributes reflected the deep imprint she left on the nation. Former President Nana Akufo Addo, Former First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo, and Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga attended the service.

The sisters of the late former first lady described her as their anchor, guide and trailblazer during emotional tributes at the requiem mass. They recalled how she took care of them when their older sibling was in boarding school, mobilized neighborhood children, and led them in forming the Feather Club, performing plays and organizing lemonade stands to raise money for Ridge Church Fund.

Nana Konadu, founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement, is remembered as a transformative figure whose strength, activism and unyielding advocacy for women’s empowerment shaped national development. Swiss Ambassador to Ghana Simone Giger praised her determination and dedication to women’s rights.

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu stated that the state funeral is being organized in recognition of Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings’ immense and selfless contributions to the advancement of women’s and children’s rights in Ghana. Born on November 17, 1948, in Cape Coast, she attended Achimota School and studied Arts with a focus on Textile Design at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. In 1977, she married Jerry John Rawlings, then an Air Force officer who would later become Head of State and President.