Ghana Beverage Awards Launches 10th Anniversary with Toast to Ten

The Ghana Beverage Awards marked its 10th anniversary with a launch event in late November at Global Media Alliance premises in Dzorwulu, bringing together industry leaders, regulators and stakeholders to celebrate a decade of recognizing excellence in Ghana’s beverage sector.

The anniversary event, themed A Toast to Ten, reflects both the longevity and evolution of the awards scheme that has transformed from a simple recognition platform into a national celebration of beverage manufacturing excellence. Nominations for the 2026 awards ceremony opened officially during the launch, with organizers promising the most rigorous and competitive edition in the scheme’s history.

Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, highlighted the remarkable progress the beverage industry has made over the past decade. He traced the origins of GBA to a simple mission of recognizing quality, uplifting Ghanaian brands and promoting internationally competitive standards. Ghanaian beverage brands now sit proudly on shelves across continents as a result of this sustained effort, according to Boateng.

Looking ahead, Boateng stressed that future growth must be anchored on sustainability and ESG-aligned practices. He praised companies already leading in eco-friendly packaging, water stewardship, responsible sourcing, women-led innovation and community investments. “Sustainability is no longer an option, it is now a business imperative,” he stated during his keynote address.

Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, described the GBA journey as one marked by excellence, innovation and creativity. She noted the awards have evolved significantly from their early days, now encompassing sustainable practices, market expansion and comprehensive industry development. The scheme has contributed substantially to spotlighting compelling beverage brands while advancing knowledge and technology adoption among industry players.

Professor Charles Tortoe, Chairman of the GBA Technical Committee, emphasized that the 10th edition represents a legacy award with heightened standards. He assured stakeholders the judging process remains rigorous, transparent, scientific and fair. The technical committee will evaluate brands not just on recent performance but on consistency befitting a decade of industry growth.

The awards scheme was birthed on the back of the See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Drink Ghana campaign, supporting government efforts in promoting the local beverage industry. Over the years, GBA has gained traction among stakeholders and become the reference point for identifying beverage companies responsive to evolving consumer needs.

Nominations are open across diverse categories including Beer of the Year, Carbonated Soft Drink of the Year, New Beverage of the Year, Product of the Year, Sustainability Champion of the Year, Manufacturing Company of the Year, Bar of the Year and Bartender of the Year. Previous winners include Bel-Cola for Product of the Year in 2024, Voltic Natural Mineral Water for Sustainability Champion, and Twellium Industrial Company Limited for Manufacturing Company of the Year.

The launch featured the unveiling of the official anniversary logo symbolizing celebration and forward movement. Attendees viewed an immersive showcase with visuals from previous editions, demonstrating the scheme’s remarkable growth trajectory.

The Ghana Beverage Awards is supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, Consumer Protection Agency, Food Research Institute under CSIR, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Ghana Tourism Authority. Media partners include Happy FM, Citi FM, YFM, GhanaWeb, eTV Ghana, Business and Financial Times and Daily Guide.