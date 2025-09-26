Ghana, Belarus Plan Agricultural Partnership

Ghana and Belarus are exploring agricultural cooperation aimed at boosting farming productivity through modern equipment and technology transfer.

Belarusian Ambassador Maxim Ryzhenkov met with Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to discuss expanding economic ties between the nations. Ryzhenkov acknowledged current trade remains limited but invited Ablakwa to visit Minsk for deeper collaboration talks.

“Belarus can supply advanced farming equipment and training to boost productivity,” Ryzhenkov said during the bilateral meeting.

Ablakwa welcomed the proposal. He described Belarus as a technologically advanced partner that could help unlock greater efficiency in Ghana’s agriculture sector.

Current trade figures reveal modest but growing potential. Ghana imported $300,000 worth of Belarusian goods in 2023, mainly vehicles, cereals, and dairy products. By contrast, Ghana exported $546,000 to Belarus in 2021, primarily cocoa paste and rubber.

Still, Belarus historically maintains a trade advantage. In 2021, Belarus exported $3.3 million to Ghana, including machinery, fertilizers, and meat products.

To expand this foundation, Belarus proposed establishing an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. The framework would focus on scaling up machinery supplies, advancing agricultural mechanization, and helping Ghanaian products enter Eurasian markets.

Both countries are examining collaboration between their commodity exchanges. The partnership would cover soybeans, corn, rice, meat products, flour, and wheat gluten, facilitating mutual supplies and sharing price data.

These discussions build on earlier diplomatic contacts, including President John Dramani Mahama’s pre-election visit to Belarus. The initiative represents a new chapter for bilateral relations between the two nations.

In practice, success will depend on implementation timelines and financing arrangements, though both sides appear committed to strengthening commercial ties through agriculture-focused cooperation.