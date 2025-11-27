Ghana Begins National Assessment of Artificial Intelligence Readiness

A national assessment of Ghana’s artificial intelligence readiness has begun using the UNESCO AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM), as the country moves to build stronger governance systems for emerging technologies. The initiative, funded by the European Commission, was launched in Accra with participation from government agencies, academia, civil society, and private sector stakeholders.

In remarks delivered on behalf of Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Director Samuel Antwi Gyekyi said the government is committed to deploying AI in a safe, transparent, and inclusive way. George was appointed as Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations in January 2025 and confirmed by Parliament in February.

Gyekyi said AI could accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthen healthcare systems, and support climate action, while warning of risks including bias, data privacy violations, and workforce disruption.

The assessment will review Ghana’s institutional capacity, regulatory environment, talent pipeline, and digital infrastructure. The findings are expected to guide the design of new governance structures and strengthen oversight of AI systems, feeding into the country’s forthcoming National AI Strategy.

The final National AI Strategy was officially unveiled in Accra in late September 2025 during the ENJOY AI 2025 African Open event. The finalized strategy lays out Ghana’s framework for using AI across priority sectors including health, education, agriculture, and public administration while promoting ethics, inclusion, and digital sovereignty.

Speaking on behalf of UNESCO Representative Edmond Moukala, Carl Ampah said ethical safeguards must anchor AI deployment. Moukala noted Ghana’s privilege to be one of two African nations selected for the AI readiness assessment. He emphasized the importance of grounding AI development in the cultural and ethical realities of Africa, stressing the need for AI systems that understand local languages, values, and traditions.

Ampah noted that AI can transform healthcare, education, culture, and public administration but must be developed in line with human rights and fairness to prevent discrimination. He shared insights on the importance of data availability and the need to ensure AI aligns with the nation’s social and cultural context, underscoring practical challenges in rolling out AI, especially in terms of infrastructure and digital literacy.

UNESCO’s AI readiness framework evaluates countries across policy, infrastructure, skills development, and societal impact, offering a benchmark for sustainable and responsible AI adoption. The RAM includes quantitative and qualitative questions designed to gather information about different dimensions related to a country’s AI ecosystem, including legal and regulatory, social and cultural, economic, scientific and educational, and technological and infrastructural dimensions.

Emmanuel Ofori, Director of Innovations at the ministry, said Ghana’s AI strategy must align with global ethical standards and rely on collaboration among government, industry, academia, and civil society to build a trusted AI ecosystem capable of supporting long term economic growth.

Patricia Adusei Poku, Executive Director of the Data Protection Commission (DPC), outlined Ghana’s National AI Strategy, focusing on its mission to harness AI for national development. She emphasized that the strategy is built on several key pillars including building capacity, ethical AI use, and promoting research and innovation. The vision is to make Ghana a leader in AI on the continent, with AI solutions that cater to both economic growth and the country’s unique cultural and social needs.

The government has announced an Emerging Technologies Bill to regulate AI, blockchain, and robotics. The forthcoming legislation, currently in draft form, aims to establish ethical and data protection standards and reinforce accountability mechanisms for AI use.

The final output of the RAM exercise includes creation of a country report providing a comprehensive overview of AI readiness status, summarizing where the country stands on each dimension, detailing ongoing activities, and providing concrete policy recommendations on how to address governance gaps.