Ghana Begins Final IMF Review as Forson Signals Next Reform Phase

Ghana has formally opened its sixth and final review under its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, with Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson describing the country’s economic recovery as a “transformative” journey, while making clear that the work ahead is as important as the gains already recorded.

The IMF staff mission, led by Dr Ruben Atoyan, arrived in Accra on Wednesday to commence the sixth and concluding review under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme. Dr Forson formally received the team at the Ministry of Finance, setting the tone for what he called a critical juncture in the country’s reform agenda.

Reflecting on the trajectory since the 2022 economic crisis, the minister said the partnership with the Fund had delivered concrete and measurable results. “It has been a long, demanding, but ultimately transformative journey,” he said, adding that the programme had stabilised the economy, restored credibility, and renewed hope among Ghanaians.

He cautioned, however, that the recovery does not permit relaxation. “Progress does not permit complacency,” he stated, signalling that government intends to use the final review to set the direction for reforms beyond the programme’s conclusion.

Ghana’s economic indicators have improved markedly under the programme. Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached 6 percent in 2025, up from 5.8 percent in 2024, while inflation declined from 23.8 percent in 2024 to 5.8 percent in 2025, falling further to 3.2 percent by March 2026. The cedi appreciated by more than 40 percent against the US dollar in 2025, with gains extending into 2026.

Dr Forson said the next phase of reforms will focus specifically on unlocking private sector growth, with the aim of translating macroeconomic stability into jobs, investment, and tangible improvements in citizens’ lives. “We must ensure that stability translates into more investment, more jobs, and more opportunities for all,” he said.

He indicated that critical policy decisions will be taken before the conclusion of the current IMF mission to define the direction of Ghana’s next reform phase, with strong emphasis on policy credibility, fiscal discipline, and investor confidence.

The ECF programme was extended by three months to August 2026, to allow adequate time to assess full-year 2025 data and first-quarter 2026 outcomes, with the sixth review marking Ghana’s final engagement under the current arrangement.

The IMF team described the review as a significant milestone and commended Ghana for the progress achieved. Present at the opening meeting were Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Chief Director of the Ministry Patrick Nomo, Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr Johnson Asiama, and First Deputy Governor Dr Zakari Mumuni.