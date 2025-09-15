Ghana Becomes Second African Nation to Launch Women’s Rugby Initiative

Ghana Rugby Football Union officially launched the groundbreaking Rugby Rising Play programme at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium on Friday, September 12, 2025, making Ghana only the second African country to implement World Rugby’s first dedicated global girls’ participation initiative.

The historic launch positions Ghana among more than 40 rugby unions worldwide selected to roll out this transformative programme over the next 12 months leading to the Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025.

Rugby Rising Play represents World Rugby’s inaugural bespoke programme specifically designed to recruit and retain teenage girls in rugby through a structured 10-session pathway for participants with no prior rugby experience.

During the ceremony, approximately 30 young girls from 12 schools demonstrated rugby skills, showcasing the programme’s immediate impact on Ghana’s sporting landscape and its potential to transform women’s rugby participation across Africa.

Special Guest of Honour Madam Veronica Commey, Deputy Director (Technical) of the National Sports Authority, praised the initiative as “a groundbreaking initiative that seeks to transform the landscape of girls’ participation in sport in Ghana.”

Commey emphasized the broader significance of supporting young female athletes across all sporting disciplines, declaring to assembled stakeholders that “when we invest in girls, we invest in the future.”

“From grassroots to greatness, let us rise together through sport,” she stated, underscoring the programme’s mission to develop future female athletes, coaches, administrators, and sporting leaders throughout Ghana.

Former Ghana Rugby Football Union President Gifty Anna Myers, the first woman to lead the national rugby organization, reflected on her pioneering efforts to introduce rugby in Ghana in 2003 despite initial skepticism from sporting communities.

Myers expressed particular satisfaction at witnessing rugby’s remarkable growth trajectory, urging participating girls to embrace rugby seriously and capitalize on expanding opportunities within the sport’s evolving landscape.

She highlighted Ghana’s recent achievement hosting the inaugural CAR North-West Africa Women’s 7s Tournament in Accra, which attracted international participation from Morocco, Tunisia, and other regional rugby nations.

Women in Sports President Joyce Mahama encouraged participants to maintain commitment throughout their sporting development while cautioning against viewing athletics merely as travel opportunities that could expose vulnerable athletes to exploitation.

Mahama praised the Ghana Rugby Football Union’s strategic partnership with World Rugby, noting how Ghanaian female players are already establishing international recognition and contributing to the sport’s global development.

Current GRFU President Rafatu Inusah outlined comprehensive long-term objectives for women’s rugby development, envisioning today’s participants evolving into future coaches, referees, administrators, and leadership figures within Ghana’s rugby ecosystem.

Inusah revealed plans for extensive programme expansion including teacher and volunteer training initiatives, safeguarding workshops, community engagement sessions, regional festival competitions, and a national celebration dedicated to girls’ rugby development.

“To the girls who will soon take to the field: this program is for you,” Inusah addressed participants directly. “We believe in your potential, and we are committed to giving you every opportunity to rise, shine, and lead safely through rugby.”

Rugby Rising Play operates as a cornerstone initiative within World Rugby’s Impact Beyond 2025 global programme, officially launched last month to harness the positive impact of the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby Sally Horrox described the programme as “a landmark moment for the women and girls’ game and a tangible step forward in our mission to broaden access and engagement for girls worldwide.”

The initiative emerged from successful pilot implementation across nine rugby unions in five global regions from 2023 through 2024, generating record-breaking application interest with 66 unions initially seeking participation grants.

Impact Beyond 2025 encompasses three core pillars and nine strategic initiatives designed to inspire increased women and girls’ participation in rugby both on and off the field through comprehensive whole-game approaches.

The programme leverages rugby’s core values to create holistic learning environments while building pathways toward Tier 1 rugby participation and other game formats, emphasizing long-term player retention and lifelong sport engagement.

Ghana’s implementation reflects growing global recognition of rugby’s potential for female empowerment, skill development, and community building, particularly in emerging rugby markets across Africa and other developing regions.

Many participating girls represent first-time sports participants, with the programme receiving additional support from government bodies and local dignitaries who actively participate in rugby festivals, enhancing community engagement and social influence.

The initiative aligns with broader women’s rugby development trends, including the RFU’s Impact ’25 domestic legacy programme that has secured £12.13 million in government funding across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

World Rugby aims to achieve transformative growth in female participation globally, with England targeting 100,000 female players by 2027 as part of accelerated women’s and girls’ rugby expansion strategies.

Ghana’s Rugby Rising Play launch establishes the nation as a pioneering force in African women’s rugby development, creating sustainable pathways from grassroots participation to international competition levels.