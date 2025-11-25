Ghana Becomes First West African Nation to Lead Kimberley Process

Ghana has secured the roles of Vice Chair of the Kimberley Process (KP) for 2026 and Chair for 2027, making it the first West African country to hold such influential positions in the global diamond certification system.

The announcement came on November 21, 2025, during the closing session of the 2025 Kimberley Process Plenary at the ALMAS Conference Centre in Dubai. The appointment followed two days of intensive deliberations, ministerial engagements, and consultations among governments, industry stakeholders, and civil society organizations representing the international diamond trade.

The conference room erupted with warm applause at Ghana’s election, reflecting broad consensus and strong confidence in the country’s leadership capabilities. Delegates highlighted Ghana’s rising stature in the global minerals sector, commending the nation for transparency efforts, institutional reforms, and strengthened regulatory frameworks.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) was established in 2003 to prevent rough diamonds from financing armed conflicts. Ghana’s appointment as Vice Chair for 2026 and Chair for 2027 reflects the international community’s growing trust in the country’s management of the diamond sector and commitment to ethical mineral trade.

Per the governance structure of the Kimberley Process, the Chair and Vice Chair receive appointments by Plenary consensus. They oversee implementation of the certification scheme and operations of the working groups, committees and administration that activate the organization’s mandate.

The Kimberley Process brings together 60 participants representing 86 countries, accounting for more than 99 percent of the global rough diamond trade. The organization operates as a tripartite coalition uniting governments, the World Diamond Council representing industry, and civil society observers who monitor compliance and advocate for reforms.

The certification scheme emerged from a May 2000 meeting in Kimberley, South Africa, where representatives of diamond producing states, industry and civil society gathered to discuss ending trade in diamonds that financed civil conflicts in Africa. The United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 55/56 in December 2000, supporting creation of an international certification scheme for rough diamonds.

The system requires participating countries to satisfy minimum requirements by establishing national legislation, institutions and import or export controls. Members must commit to transparent practices and exchange of critical statistical data while certifying shipments as conflict free.

Conflict diamonds, as defined by United Nations Security Council Resolution 1459, are rough diamonds used by rebel movements or their allies to finance conflict aimed at undermining legitimate governments. The Kimberley Process is credited with dramatically reducing conflict diamonds to less than 1 percent of world diamond production.

Ghana’s leadership roles carry significant responsibility. As Vice Chair, the country will help coordinate operations and prepare for its tenure as Chair, during which it will guide policy decisions, oversee implementation of the certification system, and represent the organization in global forums.

The position of Chair for 2026 remains open following the plenary, while the United Arab Emirates serves as custodian chair for 2025. Ghana’s path to leadership follows a long list of countries that have chaired the process since 2003, including South Africa, Canada, Botswana, India, the European Union and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at the Dubai plenary, Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), which represents Ghana in the Kimberley Process, delivered remarks during the ministerial session. He later expressed appreciation to member countries for the confidence reposed in Ghana.

Gyamfi emphasized that the appointments place renewed responsibility on the country to lead with excellence, transparency and innovation. He noted that Ghana’s ongoing reforms in diamond and gold governance position it well to guide the Kimberley Process into its next chapter of global impact.

The Ghana Gold Board has strengthened regulatory oversight of the country’s minerals sector in recent years, implementing reforms aimed at improving transparency and traceability in both diamond and gold trade. These institutional changes have enhanced Ghana’s credibility within international commodity governance frameworks.

During the Dubai visit, Ghana also engaged with executives from major refineries, exploring potential strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing local refining and value addition. Such initiatives could strengthen Ghana’s position in the global diamond value chain while supporting job creation and economic growth.

The 2025 plenary addressed multiple issues facing the diamond certification scheme, though delegates failed to reach consensus on broadening the definition of conflict diamonds. Various proposals have sought to expand the definition beyond rebel movements to include violence carried out by armed groups, militias, mercenaries, organized criminal networks, and private military companies.

Civil society organizations and some industry representatives have advocated for years to widen the scope of what constitutes conflict diamonds, arguing that the current narrow definition leaves room for diamonds linked to human rights abuses to enter legitimate markets. However, the Kimberley Process requires unanimous approval from all participants for any definitional changes.

Despite the deadlock on definitional reform, the plenary achieved other milestones. The meeting lifted sanctions on the Central African Republic, ending an embargo that dated to 2013 when rebels seized control of diamond producing areas. This decision, made under enhanced vigilance provisions, allows the country to resume full participation in the certification scheme.

The plenary also confirmed operations of the newly established Kimberley Process Secretariat, headquartered in Gaborone, Botswana, with its first full time Executive Secretary. This permanent administrative structure represents a significant institutional advancement for an organization that previously relied on rotating chairmanships to handle administrative functions.

Ghana’s role in the Kimberley Process opens opportunities to influence how the global diamond trade operates. With these positions, the country can help refine standards, participate in discussions about updating conflict diamond definitions, and encourage practices that make the trade more responsible and sustainable.

The leadership positions also provide Ghana with a platform to advance African interests within the global diamond governance system. Several African countries depend heavily on diamond revenues, with the mineral generating substantial government income and employment in nations like Botswana, South Africa, and Namibia.

As Chair, Ghana will face competing priorities from diverse stakeholders. Civil society observers push for expanded human rights protections and environmental safeguards beyond the current narrow focus on conflict financing. Industry representatives seek predictable regulations that facilitate legitimate trade while preventing illicit flows.

Government participants balance national economic interests with collective security concerns, as diamond revenues support development in producing countries while potential misuse threatens regional stability. Navigating these tensions while building consensus across 86 countries will test Ghana’s diplomatic capabilities.

The appointment positions the Ghana Gold Board at the center of global diamond governance for the next two years. The institution will coordinate with the World Diamond Council, civil society coalition, and government representatives from major producing, trading and manufacturing countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

Ghana’s tenure will coincide with ongoing debates about the Kimberley Process’s relevance and effectiveness more than two decades after its establishment. Some organizations, including Global Witness and IMPACT, have withdrawn as official observers, citing the scheme’s failure to adequately address broader human rights concerns beyond conflict financing.

Critics argue the certification system applies only to rough diamonds, leaving cut and polished stones outside its scope once they leave production areas. They also point to persistent enforcement challenges, with conflict diamonds from embargoed regions occasionally reaching international markets despite controls.

Supporters counter that the Kimberley Process has achieved substantial reductions in illicit diamond flows, established unified global certification standards, and provided a cooperative platform for governments, industry and civil society to address emerging risks in the diamond supply chain.

Ghana’s leadership offers an opportunity to demonstrate African countries’ capacity to manage complex international governance frameworks while advancing the continent’s development priorities. Success in this role could enhance Ghana’s influence across multiple commodity governance initiatives beyond diamonds.

The appointment also signals international recognition of Ghana’s broader minerals sector reforms. The country has worked to improve governance of gold, manganese, bauxite and other mineral resources, implementing traceability systems and strengthening regulatory institutions.

Ghana will formally assume the Vice Chair role in January 2026, working alongside the yet to be announced Chair for that year. The country will then transition to the Chair position in 2027, leading the organization through a full year of plenaries, intersessional meetings, and working group deliberations.