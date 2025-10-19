Ghana Becomes First in West Africa to Host WRAP Technical Training

Ghana has become the first country in West Africa to host the Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) Technical Assistance Training of Trainers workshop, marking a historic milestone in the region’s garment and textile industry development.

The two day workshop, held in Accra on June 11, 2025, was organized by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry with support from GIZ under its Invest for Jobs programme. The initiative aims to build a pool of certified WRAP Technical Assistants who can help local factories meet international labour, environmental and ethical standards.

Delivering closing remarks at the event, Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Sampson Ahi described the initiative as a strategic investment in Ghana’s future as a globally competitive, ethical and sustainable player in the apparel sector. He emphasized that the training would reduce reliance on foreign auditors and make certification more affordable and accessible for Ghanaian manufacturers.

Currently, Ghana faces significant challenges in achieving WRAP certification. Only two companies in Ghana are WRAP certified, with two more awaiting approval and nine in the preparatory stages. The high cost of foreign audits and gaps in workplace systems have traditionally made compliance difficult for local firms.

“This strategic training will reduce reliance on foreign auditors and facilitate the application process for WRAP certification,” Ahi noted, according to reports from the event. He added that the programme would enable Ghanaian factories to earn global trust and integrate into international supply chains.

The Deputy Minister underscored the government’s Vision 2033 for the textiles and garments industry, which targets a modern, sustainable and export ready sector worth over two billion US dollars and capable of creating over 150,000 direct jobs.

John Duti, team leader for Programme Invest for Jobs at GIZ, commended the relevance and growing impact of the textile and garment subsector in Ghana, highlighting its evolution from domestic tailoring practices to structured factory production.

The Deputy Minister encouraged participants to serve as torchbearers of transformation, positioning them as trailblazers who would shape the future of Ghana’s apparel exports. He urged them to use the knowledge gained to build connections and support other industry players.

By developing local WRAP certification expertise, Ghana is positioning itself to compete more effectively in global markets while reducing certification costs for manufacturers. The initiative represents a significant step in building ethical manufacturing capacity across West Africa, potentially opening pathways for neighbouring countries to follow Ghana’s lead.