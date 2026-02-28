Ghana Becomes Digital Education Benchmark as Zambia Sends Policy Team to Accra

Ghana’s growing reputation as a model for digital education on the African continent has drawn a formal study delegation from Zambia, with officials from the Ministry of Education in Lusaka visiting Accra this week to benchmark Ghana’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) reforms as they work to sharpen their own national digital learning strategy.

The visit, which brought together senior Zambian education planners and their Ghanaian counterparts at the Ministry of Education, focused on three core areas: national policy design for technology-integrated learning, classroom technology deployment at scale, and the embedding of digital tools into curriculum frameworks.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, Chief Director Lydia Essuah outlined the two policy pillars anchoring Ghana’s digital transformation agenda: the National ICT for Accelerated Development (ICT4AD) Policy and the Education Strategic Plan (2018–2030). She walked the Zambian team through a portfolio of initiatives that have reshaped delivery and access across Ghana’s school system in recent years. These include the iBox and iCampus technology integration projects, the Learning Passport digital content platform, the One Teacher One Laptop programme, and the introduction of smart classrooms at selected schools. The ministry has also negotiated zero-rated internet access in schools with telecommunications partners and the National Communications Authority (NCA), developed locally relevant digital learning content, and established model schools designed to meet the needs of learners with disabilities.

In the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) space, Essuah highlighted the retooling of TVET senior high schools and technical universities, the adoption of competency-based training and assessment models, and a deliberate expansion of STEM courses at the secondary level. She was candid about the constraints still facing the sector, particularly the funding gap that limits large-scale deployment of digital tools across all schools in the country.

A separate technical presentation by Kingsley Boachie, Senior Research Officer at the Pre-Tertiary Education Directorate, detailed the systems underpinning the reforms, including measures to strengthen institutional management, improve infrastructure maintenance, promote cybersecurity literacy among teachers and students, and integrate ICT into the formal curriculum design process.

Linda Siwale, Director of Planning and Information at Zambia’s Ministry of Education, thanked her Ghanaian hosts for the openness of the engagement and said the lessons drawn from the visit would directly inform Zambia’s own digital education roadmap.

The timing of the visit is notable. Ghana is set to host the 19th edition of eLearning Africa in Accra from June 3 to 5, 2026, under the patronage of Education Minister Iddrisu, reinforcing the country’s positioning as a continental convener for digital learning policy and innovation.