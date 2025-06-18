Ghana Beach Volleyball Teams Set Sights on World Championship Berth

Ghana’s national beach volleyball teams concluded intensive training at La Boma Beach on June 17 in preparation for the 2025 Africa Championship qualifiers in Morocco.

The tournament, running from June 22-30, will determine African representatives for the World Championship in Australia this August.

Ghana Volleyball Association President George Tetteh expressed confidence in the teams’ readiness, citing their recent strong performance in Rwanda. “These are our most prepared squads yet,” Tetteh told Asaase Sports. Board Chairman Bawa Fuseini noted the potential benefits of qualification, stating it could attract corporate sponsorships to elevate the sport’s profile in Ghana.

The men’s team, led by acting captain Kelvin Caboo, enters the competition with technical mastery according to their coach. “Our players have perfected the fundamentals and are mentally prepared for this challenge,” the coach confirmed. The qualifiers represent Ghana’s opportunity to secure rare global beach volleyball representation and reestablish continental dominance.