Ghana Battles Economic Costs of Plastic Crisis

Ghana’s coastal communities rallied on Saturday as the nation joined 190+ countries observing World Cleanup Day on September 20, transforming Laboma Beach into a focal point for addressing the country’s escalating plastic pollution emergency that threatens both marine ecosystems and economic development.

The Accra cleanup initiative, orchestrated by Mayekoo, a Pan-African social impact fundraising platform, united volunteers alongside the Indian High Commission in Ghana and Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International in what officials described as urgent action against a crisis undermining Ghana’s coastal tourism and fishing industries.

India’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Manish Gupta, positioned the exercise within a broader global imperative for sustainable waste management, drawing comparisons to India’s comprehensive approach to plastic reduction. Ghana has taken steps to decrease and even ban the use of single-use plastics in the country, yet enforcement remains challenging across urban and coastal areas.

“As worldwide, we celebrate September 20 as Clean-up Day, the focus is on solid waste management, management of the plastic,” Gupta stated, referencing India’s Swachh Tahi Seva campaign championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative emphasizes embedding cleanliness and sustainability as daily practices rather than periodic events.

India’s experience offers instructive parallels for Ghana’s plastic reduction efforts. The country has banned single-use plastics while promoting reusable cloth bags, discouraging bottled plastic water, and developing innovative recycling applications including plastic road construction materials.

“It shows that small steps, when consistent, can create monumental change. Ghana can also achieve this if citizens take personal responsibility,” the diplomat emphasized, invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s observation that “Mother Earth provides to everyone what one needs, but it cannot satisfy everyone’s greed.”

Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International President Kailash Chaurasia highlighted the direct correlation between plastic pollution and climate change impacts affecting Ghana’s coastal communities. Rising sea levels already displace coastal populations while plastic waste damages marine ecosystems supporting thousands of fishing-dependent families.

“This plastic has really been affecting marine life. Rising sea levels are already displacing coastal communities. While today’s exercise may not solve everything, it builds awareness,” Chaurasia explained, announcing plans to expand cleanup frequency from annual to quarterly events involving multiple Rotary Clubs.

However, Chaurasia stressed that sustainable solutions require fundamental behavioral changes among citizens. “If we were responsible enough not to litter in the first place, we wouldn’t need to divert resources to cleaning beaches. The responsibility is not only the government’s—it is each citizen’s duty.”

Ghana faces mounting pressure to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 targets, particularly Target 14.1 requiring reduced marine pollution from land-based activities including marine debris by 2025. Current pollution levels threaten the country’s ability to achieve these international commitments while undermining coastal economic activities.

The economic implications extend beyond environmental concerns. Plastic waste clogs drainage systems contributing to urban flooding in cities like Accra, while contaminated beaches reduce tourism appeal in coastal areas generating significant foreign exchange earnings. Municipal authorities spend millions annually on waste management, yet plastic debris continues accumulating in waterways and coastal areas.

Recent stakeholder engagement at the University of Ghana, Legon highlighted ongoing challenges requiring policy overhaul and roadmap development for biodegradable alternatives, indicating sustained academic and policy attention to the crisis.

Ghana’s National Plastic Action Partnership represents a multi-stakeholder platform addressing the growing plastic pollution challenge, yet implementation gaps persist between policy frameworks and ground-level enforcement. The partnership aims to accelerate transition toward circular economy principles for plastic materials.

Mayekoo’s beach cleanup initiative reflects broader citizen-led responses to environmental degradation affecting daily life across Ghana’s coastal regions. The organization’s focus on community-driven solutions aligns with global recognition that plastic pollution requires coordinated action across government, private sector, and civil society.

Environmental advocates argue that addressing plastic pollution through behavioral modification, enhanced enforcement of existing restrictions, and innovative recycling technologies can generate cost savings while creating green employment opportunities. Such approaches could enhance Ghana’s coastal and urban environments for both business development and leisure activities.

The Laboma Beach cleanup underscores growing recognition that plastic pollution represents a comprehensive development challenge with interconnected social, economic, and environmental dimensions requiring sustained multi-stakeholder coordination.

Looking toward future initiatives, participating organizations emphasize maintaining momentum beyond annual cleanup events. The Indian High Commission’s emphasis on collective responsibility resonates with community leaders seeking sustainable approaches to environmental stewardship.

“It is not only the job of the government. As citizens, it is our collective responsibility to make Ghana cleaner, healthier, and sustainable for future generations,” Commissioner Gupta concluded, reflecting the collaborative spirit driving Ghana’s response to its plastic pollution crisis.

The initiative represents one component of Ghana’s broader environmental management strategy, yet sustainable progress requires consistent citizen engagement, enhanced policy enforcement, and innovative approaches to waste reduction and recycling across all sectors of society.