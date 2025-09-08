Ghana Barred from U.S. Aid Over Debt Default

Ghana has been formally excluded from U.S. foreign assistance programmes, including the prestigious Millennium Challenge Corporation initiatives, following the country’s ongoing default on debt payments to Washington.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation Candidate Country Report for Fiscal Year 2026 confirmed Ghana’s ineligibility, citing “the debt default restriction in section 7012 of the FY 2025 SFOAA pending a debt restructuring agreement.” The decision stems from Ghana’s comprehensive debt suspension programme launched in December 2022 during its worst economic crisis in decades.

Section 7012 of the U.S. State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programmes Appropriations Act prohibits assistance to governments in default for more than one calendar year unless the President determines such aid serves America’s national interest.

Ghana’s debt crisis reached its zenith in December 2022 when the Finance Ministry suspended payments on external obligations, including Eurobonds, commercial loans, and most bilateral debts. Officials described the freeze as an emergency measure to preserve dwindling foreign reserves and maintain critical imports of fuel and medicine.

The suspension marked Ghana’s first sovereign default in decades, though it exempted multilateral loans from institutions like the IMF and World Bank, post-December 2022 borrowing, and short-term trade finance. The move enabled Ghana to secure a $3 billion IMF Extended Credit Facility and launch a comprehensive restructuring programme.

Domestically, the government successfully restructured approximately GH¢137 billion in local bonds, achieving about 85% creditor participation after reducing interest rates and extending maturities. Internationally, Ghana pursued negotiations on $13 billion in Eurobonds and $5.4 billion in bilateral loans.

By January 2024, Ghana reached a preliminary agreement with bilateral creditors led by China and France under the G20 Common Framework, unlocking additional IMF disbursements. The country also secured a deal with international bondholders that included a 37% reduction in face value and significantly lower interest rates, some as low as 1.5%.

Despite these restructuring successes, Ghana does not expect to resume payments on bilateral debts until 2026. This extended suspension triggered the U.S. enforcement of Section 7012, effectively cutting Ghana off from concessional financing and technical assistance programmes.

The exclusion from MCC programmes represents a significant blow. Ghana has historically received hundreds of millions of dollars through MCC compacts, funding vital infrastructure projects in energy, transportation, and development. These opportunities remain closed without a presidential waiver.

Financial analysts warn the blacklisting could complicate Ghana’s economic recovery trajectory. While the IMF-supported restructuring has begun restoring market confidence, losing access to U.S. development finance underscores the persistent risks of prolonged default and highlights the critical importance of timely creditor re-engagement.

The decision affects Ghana alongside Guinea, which was excluded due to military coup restrictions under a separate provision of U.S. foreign assistance law.