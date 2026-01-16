Ghana Banks Favor Import Financing Over Manufacturing Amid Risk Concerns

Ghana’s banking sector is increasingly redirecting credit toward import driven businesses, reflecting mounting pressures on domestic manufacturing from government policy constraints and adverse global macroeconomic conditions. While the shift offers banks faster loan recovery and lower default risk, analysts warn it could further entrench the country’s dependence on imports and weaken long term industrial growth.

Data trends and industry assessments show that financial institutions are becoming more cautious about lending to production based sectors, particularly manufacturing and agriculture, amid persistent inflation, exchange rate instability, and elevated operating costs. Speaking in an interview with The High Street Journal, Lawrence Sackey, Research Manager at the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), explained that banks’ lending behavior is increasingly shaped by risk management considerations rather than long term development outcomes.

Sackey stated that banks are more susceptible to giving money to people in the import business. He explained that importers can sell quickly and make repayments, unlike the traditional or real sectors of the economy that are into production. This observation highlights a fundamental shift in how Ghana’s financial institutions are allocating credit, with implications extending far beyond the banking sector itself into the country’s industrial competitiveness and economic structure.

Recent indicators from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), including movements in the monthly inflation index, suggest that manufacturing activity remains under pressure. Rising energy costs, expensive credit, currency depreciation, and imported input inflation have weakened output and reduced profit margins across the sector. These challenges have made manufacturing increasingly unattractive as a lending destination for financial institutions seeking to minimize non performing loans while maximizing returns.

Global macroeconomic conditions have amplified these challenges. Tighter financial conditions, post COVID supply chain disruptions, and slower global growth have made long term production financing increasingly unattractive for lenders. At the domestic level, fiscal consolidation measures have also limited policy space for sustained industrial support. As a result, banks have scaled back exposure to manufacturing, where returns are slower and repayment capacity is more sensitive to economic shocks.

Sackey noted that manufacturing sectors are often affected by macroeconomic conditions, which have been quite fluid and volatile over the past five years, especially post COVID. This volatility has fundamentally altered risk assessments across Ghana’s banking sector, prompting institutions to favor shorter term, faster turnover lending over longer duration production financing that requires sustained economic stability to generate acceptable returns.

In contrast, import related activities are emerging as a preferred destination for bank credit. Ghana’s consumption driven economy allows importers to turn over inventory quickly, improving cash flow and repayment certainty. Sackey explained that in the import business, proceeds are at least guaranteed, noting that some importers conduct business based on pre orders. Under such arrangements, goods are often sold almost immediately upon arrival, allowing borrowers to meet repayment obligations with minimal exposure to market uncertainty.

Sackey added that once importers take a facility from the bank, they import, sell out, get their profit margin, and make loan repayments in a quite simple process. This stands in sharp contrast to agriculture and manufacturing, where seasonal risks, price volatility, and infrastructure gaps contribute to higher non performing loans (NPLs). Sackey observed that NPLs in certain sectors, especially agriculture and production, are quite high compared to import related activities, providing concrete evidence of the differential risk profiles that are driving lending decisions.

Despite its short term appeal to lenders, the growing tilt toward import financing raises structural concerns. Increased import activity without a corresponding expansion in domestic production places pressure on Ghana’s balance of payments and exchange rate, while weakening local industrial capacity. Sackey cautioned that holistically, from a macroeconomic perspective, this trajectory will not work out well for the country.

The trend reflects deeper challenges within Ghana’s industrial policy framework. While successive initiatives have sought to boost local manufacturing, financing constraints and macroeconomic instability continue to limit the sector’s competitiveness against imported goods. This creates a self reinforcing cycle where weak manufacturing performance leads to reduced bank lending, which further constrains the sector’s ability to invest in productivity improvements that would enhance competitiveness.

Industry experts stress that reversing the trend will require coordinated policy action, including improved macroeconomic stability, credit risk sharing mechanisms, and targeted incentives to de risk lending to manufacturing and agriculture. Sackey acknowledged that even though banks are cashing out from this trajectory, there is a need for more credit to go into the real sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture and minor production. Until those conditions improve, banks are expected to continue favoring import oriented businesses, reinforcing a cycle in which Ghana’s economy consumes more from abroad while domestic manufacturing struggles to recover.

Ghana’s manufacturing sector has faced persistent headwinds over the past several years. The Bank of Ghana’s Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) has shown fluctuating manufacturing performance, with the sector struggling to maintain consistent growth. Energy costs remain a critical constraint, with manufacturing firms facing both high tariffs and unreliable supply that disrupts production schedules and increases operational costs.

Access to credit represents another fundamental challenge. While nominal interest rates have declined from their 2023 peaks following aggressive monetary policy tightening, real lending rates adjusted for inflation remain elevated by historical standards. Manufacturing firms typically require longer term financing for capital equipment, working capital for inventory and receivables, and bridging finance during production cycles. When banks shift toward shorter duration import financing, manufacturers lose access to the patient capital necessary for sustainable operations.

Currency depreciation compounds these difficulties. Manufacturing firms importing raw materials, intermediate inputs, or capital equipment face rising costs when the cedi weakens against major currencies. However, they often cannot fully pass these cost increases to consumers due to competition from imported finished goods or price sensitive domestic markets. This squeeze between rising input costs and constrained pricing power reduces profitability and increases default risk from banks’ perspective.

The import financing preference reflects rational risk management from individual banks’ viewpoints but creates collective action problems at the macroeconomic level. Each bank making credit allocation decisions based on its own risk return calculations contributes to an aggregate outcome, deepening import dependence and manufacturing weakness, that ultimately harms the entire economy including the banking sector itself through slower growth, continued exchange rate pressures, and reduced diversification.

Ghana’s balance of payments position remains structurally challenged despite recent improvements. The trade deficit, driven by the gap between merchandise imports and exports, continues requiring financing through capital inflows or drawdowns of foreign reserves. Expanding import financing while reducing manufacturing credit widens this gap further, increasing vulnerability to external shocks such as changes in commodity prices, capital flow reversals, or shifts in global risk appetite.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has implemented various initiatives aimed at supporting productive sector lending. The Ghana EXIM Bank provides trade and export financing intended to support manufacturers accessing international markets. The Agricultural Development Bank focuses on agribusiness lending. Development Bank Ghana, established in 2021, aims to provide long term financing for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) including manufacturers. However, these specialized institutions command limited resources relative to the commercial banking system’s total lending capacity.

Commercial banks’ lending decisions reflect not only risk assessments but also regulatory requirements and competitive dynamics. Capital adequacy regulations under Basel frameworks require banks to hold capital against loans based on risk weightings. If manufacturing loans demonstrate higher default rates than import financing, regulatory capital requirements effectively penalize productive sector lending. Banks operating in competitive environments face pressures to maximize return on equity, creating incentives to favor higher margin, lower risk lending segments even when broader economic considerations suggest different priorities.

The Ghana Association of Banks represents the collective interests of Ghana’s banking sector and provides industry data and analysis. GAB has consistently advocated for improved macroeconomic conditions that would enable safer productive sector lending. However, individual member banks make lending decisions based on their own risk management frameworks and commercial objectives, which may diverge from collective or national interests.

Manufacturing employment has declined as a share of Ghana’s workforce over recent decades despite policy rhetoric emphasizing industrialization. The Ghana Statistical Service’s labor force surveys show services and informal activities absorbing growing shares of employment while manufacturing stagnates. This pattern reflects both the sector’s output challenges and labor productivity dynamics that have limited manufacturing’s capacity to generate jobs at scales required by Ghana’s growing working age population.

Import dependence carries multiple costs beyond trade deficits. Reliance on imported consumer goods transfers value added opportunities to foreign producers, reducing domestic income generation and tax revenues. Import dependent economies face supply chain vulnerabilities when global disruptions occur, as demonstrated during COVID when shipping costs surged and availability became uncertain. Heavy import orientation also limits technology transfer and skills development that occur when production happens domestically.

Policy interventions aimed at shifting credit toward manufacturing face implementation challenges. Directed credit mandates requiring banks to lend specific percentages to productive sectors risk misallocating resources if underlying economic fundamentals make such lending genuinely risky. Credit guarantee schemes that share risk between government and banks can help but require fiscal resources and careful design to avoid moral hazard. Interest rate subsidies supporting manufacturing lending impose costs on government budgets or distort market pricing signals.

More fundamental solutions require addressing the root causes making manufacturing lending risky. Stable macroeconomic environment with low inflation, predictable exchange rates, and sustainable fiscal position provides foundation for long term business planning and investment. Reliable, affordable energy supply eliminates a major cost disadvantage facing Ghanaian manufacturers. Improved infrastructure including ports, roads, and logistics reduces transaction costs and improves competitiveness. Streamlined business regulations and reduced bureaucratic barriers lower operating costs and improve investment climate.

Skills development investments ensuring adequate supplies of technically trained workers support manufacturing productivity. Research and development support and technology adoption programs help firms upgrade capabilities and move into higher value production. Export promotion and market access initiatives enable manufacturers to achieve economies of scale serving regional and international markets beyond Ghana’s limited domestic market.

The challenge Ghana faces is not unique. Many developing countries struggle with deindustrialization pressures as trade liberalization exposes domestic manufacturers to international competition while macroeconomic instability creates difficult operating environments. Successful industrializers, including East Asian economies that achieved rapid manufacturing growth, typically combined macroeconomic stability with strategic industrial policies, infrastructure investments, skills development, and phased trade liberalization that protected infant industries while maintaining competitive pressures.

Whether Ghana can reverse the current trajectory toward greater import dependence and declining manufacturing depends substantially on policy choices over coming years. The 24 Hour Economy initiative announced by President John Dramani Mahama aims to boost productivity and create employment through extended operating hours and improved infrastructure. However, implementation details and resource allocations will determine whether such initiatives translate into tangible improvements in manufacturing competitiveness.

The banking sector’s shift toward import financing, while rational from individual institutions’ perspectives, illustrates how microeconomic decisions aggregate into macroeconomic outcomes that may prove suboptimal collectively. Addressing this dynamic requires not simply criticizing banks for prioritizing risk management but rather creating economic conditions where productive sector lending becomes commercially attractive through reduced risk and improved returns.

For manufacturing to regain its position as a viable lending destination, the sector must demonstrate capacity to generate reliable returns that compensate banks for the longer duration and greater uncertainty inherent in production financing. This requires sustained improvements in operating environment including energy reliability, infrastructure quality, macroeconomic stability, and regulatory predictability that reduce risks while enabling productivity gains supporting profitability.

Until such conditions materialize, banks are likely to continue favoring import financing, perpetuating the cycle Sackey identified where immediate commercial logic leads toward aggregate outcomes that ultimately harm long term economic development. Breaking this cycle requires coordinated policy action addressing multiple constraints simultaneously rather than expecting banking sector lending patterns alone to drive industrial transformation.