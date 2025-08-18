Ghana Banks Face Dividend Ban Over Bad Loans From 2027

Banks exceeding Ghana’s new limits on toxic debts will lose the right to reward shareholders and staff starting January 2027, the Bank of Ghana announced.

Institutions with non-performing loan (NPL) ratios above 10% – or 5% for microfinance – face mandatory restrictions on dividend payments and staff bonuses under the directive.

Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama framed the move as essential to “clean up loan books and safeguard depositors’ funds.” The rules impose harsh consequences: Banks with NPLs between 10-15% get just two years to improve before sanctions hit. Those above 15% face immediate payment freezes.

How it works:

Banks above 10% NPL can’t grow risky loan portfolios

Dividend/bonus bans take effect automatically when thresholds are breached

Staff bonuses and investor payouts become illegal luxuries for non-compliant institutions

Financial consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene endorsed the crackdown, having previously urged drastic action against Ghana’s rising NPLs. The rules signal the central bank’s dwindling patience with lax lending.

For customers, this likely means tighter credit access as banks avoid risky borrowers. One Accra-based banker privately conceded: “We’ll now reject borderline applications we might have accepted last year. Survival comes before growth.”

With 16 months until enforcement, institutions must choose between cleaning their balance sheets or forfeiting rewards. As the governor’s statement warned, the era of profits before prudence is ending.