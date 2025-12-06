Ghana Banks Face Deeper Earnings Squeeze as Interest Rates Plunge

Ghanaian banks are confronting intensifying pressure on profitability as continued inflation decline and aggressive monetary policy easing compress net interest margins beyond earlier projections. Recent macroeconomic data released this week suggests the earnings squeeze could be more severe and immediate than international credit rating agencies anticipated just two months ago.

Ghana’s headline inflation fell to 6.3 percent in November 2025 from 8 percent in October, marking the eleventh consecutive monthly decline and the lowest level since February 2019, according to the Ghana Statistical Service. The dramatic improvement prompted the Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee to cut the benchmark rate by 350 basis points to 18 percent on November 26, the third major reduction this year and the most aggressive easing cycle in recent memory. The central bank has now slashed rates by a cumulative 1,000 basis points throughout 2025.

The Ghana Reference Rate, the benchmark commercial banks use for pricing loans, plunged from 17.93 percent in November to 15.9 percent in December, according to data from the Ghana Association of Banks released this week. The 200 basis point monthly decline represents the sharpest drop this year and pushes the rate to its lowest level since the benchmark was introduced in 2017. The rate began the year at 29.72 percent before beginning its steady descent.

These developments carry significant implications for banking sector earnings. Fitch Ratings warned in October that lower interest rates would materially compress net interest margins, which remain critical drivers of profitability in Ghana’s financial sector. According to Fitch, banks’ net interest margins had already declined sharply during the first eight months of 2025, falling from 14.8 percent in January to 11.4 percent by August as earlier policy rate cuts and lower lending rates took effect.

With the monetary policy rate now at 18 percent and the Ghana Reference Rate at 15.9 percent, banks face additional margin compression in the months ahead. Most lending in Ghana operates on variable rate structures tied to these benchmarks, meaning existing loan portfolios will automatically reprice downward. The spread between what banks pay depositors and charge borrowers continues narrowing, directly impacting earnings regardless of loan volume growth.

The banking sector retains several strengths despite mounting headwinds. Banks remain well capitalized following a recovery period after Ghana’s 2022 sovereign debt restructuring. Net loans represented just 19 percent of total banking sector assets at mid 2025, offering substantial room for credit expansion. Lower borrowing costs, combined with recovering economic activity, a stable cedi that appreciated 32.2 percent against the US dollar through November, and declining inflation should support loan growth in coming quarters.

However, financial analysts caution that increased lending alone will not offset margin compression. Even robust credit growth cannot fully compensate for the sharp decline in net interest margins banks are experiencing. The conclusion of Ghana’s debt restructuring, stronger GDP growth reaching 6.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025, and falling interest rates create favorable conditions for private sector lending after several difficult years, yet profitability metrics will remain under considerable strain.

Banks also confront additional pressures from new Bank of Ghana regulations requiring non performing loan ratios below 15 percent by end 2026. Compliance will necessitate accelerated write offs and higher loan impairment charges, further constraining profitability during 2025 and 2026. More than half of Ghana’s banks currently report non performing loan ratios exceeding 15 percent, though most institutions have accumulated sufficient provisions to manage the required balance sheet cleanup.

The combination of sharply lower inflation, aggressive policy rate cuts, plunging reference rates and resulting margin compression creates a challenging operating environment for Ghanaian lenders. While Fitch’s October analysis highlighted these risks, the latest economic data confirms the earnings pressure may exceed initial forecasts. Banks must now prioritize disciplined balance sheet management, rigorous cost control and diversification of revenue streams beyond traditional interest income to navigate the transition from the exceptionally high yield environment that followed sovereign restructuring to a normalized, lower rate regime.

Financial sector observers note the shift marks the end of an extraordinary period when elevated rates allowed banks to rebuild capital buffers eroded during the sovereign default. The new environment demands different strategies focused on operational efficiency, technology adoption, expanded non interest revenue and disciplined lending as margins continue narrowing through 2026.