Ghana Banks Boost Government Lending Despite Risk Warnings

Ghana’s domestic credit surged by GH¢12.6 billion between May and August 2025, reaching GH¢263.4 billion as commercial banks significantly increased government lending despite persistent concerns about crowding out private sector borrowing and mounting balance sheet risks.

Government claims on the banking system jumped by GH¢14.2 billion to GH¢122.8 billion during the three-month period, representing a 13.1% increase that underscores the state’s growing reliance on domestic financing amid continued limited access to international capital markets.

The substantial increase in government borrowing comes despite Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama’s recent urging of banks to “increase private-sector lending to support economic growth”, highlighting the tension between monetary policy objectives and fiscal financing needs.

Private sector credit growth provided steady support with claims rising from GH¢83.4 billion to GH¢92.0 billion, demonstrating banks maintained lending appetite for businesses and households despite elevated interest rates. This GH¢8.6 billion increase suggests commercial banks successfully balanced government financing demands with private sector support.

The credit expansion occurs against the backdrop of Ghana’s average lending rate dropping “significantly to 24.15% in August 2025, down from 26.59% in July”, marking the lowest borrowing costs in more than a year as improved liquidity conditions enabled monetary policy transmission.

However, the data reveals government borrowing continues dominating domestic credit creation, raising concerns about potential crowding out effects that could limit business investment and economic diversification. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) previously warned that “government lending supported the banking sector through the pandemic, but is crowding out private-sector credit and increasing balance sheet risks”.

Ghana’s banking sector delivered “mixed results in the first half of 2025, with leading institutions strengthening capital positions while others grapple with deteriorating loan portfolios”, highlighting uneven recovery patterns across financial institutions managing increased government exposure.

Claims on public sector entities remained stable at GH¢5.0 billion throughout the period, while other items including operational balances and technical adjustments fell from GH¢53.8 billion to GH¢43.6 billion, partially offsetting overall credit growth.

The government’s increased domestic borrowing reflects ongoing fiscal financing challenges as Ghana implements “a more cautious approach to the money market following significant undersubscription” in treasury bill auctions, forcing authorities to recalibrate borrowing strategies.

Bank of Ghana data indicates domestic credit creation remains heavily skewed toward government financing, with sovereign claims representing 46.6% of total domestic credit in August compared to 34.9% allocated to private sector lending, illustrating persistent structural imbalances in credit allocation.

The credit surge supports government operations including budgetary spending and infrastructure projects at a time when “growth projections for 2025 see output growth moderating to 4.3% due to a larger fiscal adjustment” and continued economic stabilization efforts under IMF program conditions.

Financial sector analysts express concern that sustained government borrowing concentration could constrain banks’ capacity to support private sector investment crucial for economic diversification and job creation, particularly as lending rates remain elevated despite recent monetary policy easing.

The domestic credit expansion coincides with Ghana’s broader economic recovery efforts following debt restructuring completion and IMF program implementation, though authorities must balance fiscal financing needs against monetary policy objectives and financial sector stability requirements.

Looking ahead, the sustainability of domestic credit growth depends heavily on government’s ability to diversify financing sources while ensuring adequate private sector credit availability to support investment, entrepreneurship, and economic transformation goals outlined in national development strategies.

The August credit figures reflect ongoing challenges in Ghana’s post-debt crisis economic management, where authorities must navigate complex trade-offs between fiscal financing requirements, monetary policy effectiveness, and financial sector health while maintaining macroeconomic stability under international program surveillance.