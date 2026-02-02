Ghana Banking Sector Records Strong Growth in 2025, Says BoG Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has announced that the banking sector achieved robust performance in 2025, driven by significant increases in total assets and improved financial indicators.

Dr Asiama stated that total assets in the banking sector expanded during the year, supported by growth in domestic deposits, domestic borrowings and shareholders’ funds. The asset growth was primarily reflected in investments, which recorded substantial increases throughout 2025.

The announcement comes as Ghana’s financial sector consolidates gains following years of regulatory reforms and macroeconomic stabilisation efforts. Dr Asiama, who assumed office in February 2025, has prioritised restoring confidence in the financial system and deepening financial intermediation.

At the close of 2025, the banking sector demonstrated resilience with sound liquidity positions, improving capital strength and renewed profitability, according to the central bank. These improvements have been attributed to stronger governance frameworks, enhanced risk management practices and an evolving regulatory environment.

The BoG Governor has emphasised that while persistent challenges remain, particularly in asset quality, banks have shown commitment to responsible risk management. The central bank has maintained its focus on consolidating recent gains by improving credit allocation and strengthening governance across the sector.

Dr Asiama has urged banks to expand credit to the real sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, while managing risk responsibly and promoting innovation that enhances financial access and inclusion. The central bank remains committed to supporting growth while ensuring financial stability is not compromised.

The strong banking sector performance in 2025 reflects broader macroeconomic improvements, including restored price stability, strengthened foreign exchange reserves and disciplined fiscal policy implementation under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported programme.