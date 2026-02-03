Ghana Badminton Hosts Media Workshop to Boost Sport Coverage

The Ghana Badminton Association organized a technical workshop for sports media practitioners on Thursday, January 30, 2026, at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, attracting 22 participants from traditional and digital platforms. Association President Evans Yeboah called on corporate Ghana to increase support for badminton development while urging media professionals to deepen their understanding of the sport.

The workshop, conducted in partnership with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), focused on enhancing technical knowledge of badminton rules, equipment, court dimensions, and storytelling techniques. Yeboah, who also serves as Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), emphasized that athletes’ journeys must remain at the forefront of sports coverage.

According to the Ghana Badminton Association, the workshop aimed to deepen technical knowledge of badminton, master compelling sports storytelling, amplify the sport to inspire a new generation, and build lasting media partnerships to grow badminton nationally. The session covered terminologies, court dimensions, equipment specifications including rackets and shuttlecocks, plus rules and regulations governing competitive play.

The workshop attracted bloggers, photographers, editors, storytellers, and digital content creators from across Ghana’s sports media landscape. Out of 42 registered participants, 22 attended the session and provided positive feedback describing the experience as both exciting and educational. Participants agreed to establish more frequent interaction with sports federations beyond one-off events.

Yeboah highlighted the remarkable journey of Francis Oteng, a Ghanaian badminton player who currently holds the number one ranking in Africa. He used Oteng’s achievements as an example of the profound athlete stories that deserve greater media attention and coverage to inspire younger generations considering badminton as a competitive sport.

The Ghana Badminton Association President stressed that increased media coverage could encourage more Ghanaians to learn about badminton’s culture, invest in the sport’s development, and understand the technical aspects that distinguish elite competition. He noted that corporate sponsorship remains crucial for sustaining athlete development programs and hosting international competitions.

Ghana Badminton has experienced significant growth under Yeboah’s leadership since his election as President in November 2025 for the 2026 to 2030 term. The association has expanded its grassroots programs, increased international participation, and secured unprecedented recognition including seven nominations at the 50th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards in 2025.

The federation recently hosted successful continental competitions including the All Africa Under 15 Team Championships in August 2025 at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra. Ghana made history by winning the All Africa Under 15 Team Event against Egypt, demonstrating the country’s rising prominence in African badminton.

Ghana Badminton’s junior development program has produced medal-winning performances at the African Youth Games in Luanda in December 2025, with the team securing bronze in the mixed team event. Athletes Andy Amofa, Obapomba Adu-Mintah, Rachel Quarcoo, and Moslena Asu earned recognition for their performances at the qualifying event for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The association operates as the national governing body for badminton in Ghana, responsible for representing, coordinating, administering, marketing, and developing the Olympic sport across all levels from grassroots participation to elite international competition. Founded in 1962, Ghana Badminton is a founding member of the Badminton Confederation of Africa and an affiliate member of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The media workshop represents part of the association’s comprehensive strategy to raise the profile of badminton through enhanced media coverage, storytelling, and public engagement. The federation operates approximately 82 community clubs nationwide serving an estimated 4.8 million participants across recreational and competitive levels.

Evans Yeboah brings extensive experience in sports administration, finance, and technology consulting to his role as Ghana Badminton President. He previously served as Finance Committee Chairman of the Badminton Confederation of Africa, managing finances across 51 African countries, and has held leadership positions in multiple international sports organizations.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana, established in 1968, serves as the umbrella body for sports journalists across print, radio, television, and digital platforms. The partnership with Ghana Badminton reflects SWAG’s commitment to elevating coverage of Olympic sports beyond mainstream football and athletics.

Participants at the workshop expressed appreciation for the technical depth of presentations and the opportunity to interact directly with federation leadership. Several media professionals indicated plans to increase badminton coverage in their respective outlets following the educational session.

The Ghana Badminton Association plans to host additional media engagement sessions throughout 2026 as part of its strategic plan to grow awareness, participation, and competitive excellence in the sport ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.