Ghana at 69: Stability Returns, But the Harder Work Lies Ahead

Sixty-nine years after Kwame Nkrumah proclaimed Ghana an independent sovereign state at Polo Ground in Accra, the country marks its latest anniversary carrying both genuine economic progress and an unfinished governance agenda that will define the next chapter of its development story.

This year’s celebrations unfold under the theme “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope,” and for the first time in several years, the macroeconomic backdrop to that phrase carries some credibility.

From Crisis to Cautious Recovery

The scale of Ghana’s economic reversal in a short period is striking. After inflation soared to a peak of 54.1 percent at the end of 2022 and remained elevated at 23.8 percent as recently as December 2024, the rate has fallen sharply to 3.3 percent in February 2026. That February figure represents the 14th consecutive monthly decline and the lowest inflation reading since the 2021 rebasing of the Consumer Price Index.

The relief is tangible for households. Petrol prices, which once reached GHS 15.20 per litre, have fallen to around GHS 10.70 per litre, and food inflation has eased considerably. Foreign reserves have also recovered to nearly USD 13.8 billion, equivalent to roughly 5.7 months of import cover, providing a buffer that was perilously thin just two years ago.

Public debt has declined from 61.8 percent to 45.3 percent of GDP, and the early settlement of a USD 709 million Eurobond, contributing to USD 1.4 billion in debt service for 2025, has strengthened Ghana’s standing with international creditors and rating agencies.

Real GDP growth for 2026 is projected at around 5.5 percent, supported by gold exports, oil production, services, and a growing digital economy that has emerged as a meaningful contributor to economic activity.

Nkrumah’s Blueprint, Still Being Tested

The foundations of Ghana’s modern economy trace directly to decisions made in the years immediately after independence. Nkrumah prioritised industrial self-sufficiency, establishing institutions like the Tema Oil Refinery, which began operations in 1963, and investing in large-scale infrastructure anchored by the Akosombo Dam, completed in 1965, which still supplies hydroelectric power to Ghana and neighbouring countries today.

His administration also expanded education access, establishing the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Cape Coast, institutions that have trained generations of professionals who built the country’s modern public and private sectors.

Those foundations endure, but the economic model Nkrumah envisioned, built on local processing and industrial diversification, remains incomplete. Ghana’s economy is still heavily commodity-dependent, with cocoa, gold, and oil continuing to shape fiscal outcomes and expose the country to the volatility of global prices.

Progress Made, Promises Pending

The return to constitutional democracy in 1992 produced one of West Africa’s most stable electoral systems. Ghana has conducted multiple peaceful transfers of power between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), establishing an alternating democratic tradition rare on the continent.

Education access has expanded significantly, culminating in the Free Senior High School policy introduced in 2017, which drove a substantial increase in secondary enrollment, particularly among students from rural and low-income communities. Ghana has also positioned itself as a key player in continental economic integration, notably through its prominent role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

On peacekeeping, Ghana’s contribution has been consistent and internationally recognised, with the Ghana Armed Forces deploying to missions in Lebanon, Liberia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo over several decades.

The Governance Gap

Yet stabilisation is not the same as transformation. History reminds us that economic independence demands more than natural resources or policy frameworks. It requires resilient institutions, disciplined leadership, and the political will to ensure that national wealth translates into tangible improvements in livelihoods.

Youth unemployment remains a structural concern for a young and aspirational population. Macroeconomic recovery that does not generate jobs at scale risks becoming a stabilisation achievement that ordinary Ghanaians cannot feel in their daily lives.

As the Ghanaian Times noted in its anniversary editorial, the challenge before the country is to transform current macroeconomic stability into lasting structural change, with factories operating, farms supported by modern technology, and institutions that uphold integrity.

The 24-Hour Economy Authority, recently signed into law by President Mahama, the Women’s Development Bank in its final stages of establishment, and the administration’s stated anti-corruption agenda are all early signals of intent. Whether they translate into measurable outcomes before Ghana’s 70th anniversary will be the true measure of this moment.

As Mahama himself put it in his address on Friday: “Independence granted us freedom, but freedom demands responsibility.”

Sixty-nine years on, the freedom is secure. The responsibility is the work still ahead.