Ghana Assures Global Market of Quality Cashew Supply

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to supplying high quality Raw Cashew Nuts (RCN) to the international market for the 2025/2026 trading season, officially declaring the season open with assurances of strong output and standards.

Dr Andrews Osei Okrah, Chief Executive Officer of the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), provided the assurance during a panel discussion at the 12th World Cashew Conference held in Dubai from January 30 to February 1, 2026. The conference brought together cashew traders, processors, investors and industry leaders from more than forty countries.

Quality Standards Maintained

Dr Okrah dismissed reports suggesting a decline in the quality of Ghana’s cashew, stating that both production volumes and quality indicators for the new season remained robust.

Ghana’s Raw Cashew Nuts for the 2025/2026 season are of very good quality, according to the TCDA chief executive. He said the country expects a strong outturn with a high Kernel Outturn Ratio (KOR), consistent with results recorded over the years.

The Kernel Outturn Ratio measures the percentage of edible cashew kernels extracted from raw nuts and serves as a key quality indicator in the global cashew trade.

Regulatory Framework Enforcement

Dr Okrah explained that Ghana’s cashew industry operates within a structured and traceable supply chain under a regulatory framework enforced by the TCDA. He urged international buyers and exporters to transact business only with registered and licensed operators.

The TCDA is better able to support industry players and safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s cashew sector when trading occurs within the regulated framework, according to the chief executive.

Under his leadership, the Authority has rolled out reforms aimed at improving sustainability, transparency and global competitiveness across the cashew value chain.

Price Validation Process

These reforms include extensive stakeholder engagements that led to the joint announcement and validation of cashew prices by value chain actors, a move designed to bring order and predictability to the market.

The TCDA was established under the Tree Crops Development Authority Act 2019 (Act 1010) with the mandate to regulate and develop production, processing and trading of six tree crops including cashew, shea, mango, coconut, rubber and oil palm.

Compliance Officers Commissioned

As part of broader efforts to strengthen compliance and enforcement within the tree crops sector, the TCDA has commissioned its first batch of Compliance and Enforcement Officers.

The officers are expected to work closely with security agencies and district assemblies to enforce regulations, curb illegal trading, prevent smuggling and protect farmers and licensed operators from unfair practices.

The commissioning of Compliance and Enforcement Officers gives practical meaning to the regulatory mandate and ensures that standards are upheld across the cashew value chain, Dr Okrah said. The initiative would help restore market discipline and boost investor confidence.

Production Outlook

The chief executive expressed optimism that cashew production for the 2025/2026 season would meet international quality benchmarks and deliver value to all stakeholders, from farmers to exporters.

Ghana produces approximately 120,000 metric tonnes of raw cashew nuts annually, making it among the top ten producers globally. Major producing regions include Bono, Bono East, Northern, Savannah and Upper West regions.

The World Cashew Conference is a premier global forum for discussions on industry trends, policy developments and investment opportunities shaping the international cashew market. The 2026 edition was held at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai and attracted 636 delegates from 45 countries.