Ghana Assemblyman Killed in Mining Dispute Clash with Soldiers

An assemblyman was shot dead Tuesday during violent clashes between soldiers and residents protesting alleged military brutality at Asanko Gold Mines in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

Samson Danquah, the Assemblymember for Aboabo Tetekaaso, was killed on Tuesday during clashes between residents and soldiers at Asanko Gold Mines in Mpatuam, Amansie West District.

The fatal confrontation erupted after youth protesters displayed the body of a community member allegedly assaulted by soldiers the previous day. Danquah was reportedly attempting to calm the crowd and facilitate transfer of the deceased to the morgue when soldiers opened fire.

One person is confirmed dead and two others are receiving treatment after sustaining gunshot wounds in the military clash with residents of Mpatuam.

Michael Sakyi, Assemblyman for Mpatuam Electoral Area, confirmed that the victims’ bodies have been deposited at the Afari community morgue following the Tuesday incident.

Local residents expressed outrage over what they described as repeated killings linked to the mining company and associated security personnel. Community members called on President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the escalating tensions.

“We are tired of these killings of innocent residents in the Manso area by the Asanko Mining Company,” stated one protester. “We are pleading with President John Dramani Mahama to immediately intervene to ensure our safety.”

The angry youths questioned whether mining companies were extracting gold only to make local residents “targets of senseless killings,” warning of potential escalation if the situation continues unchanged.

“We may be compelled to turn our area into a Liberia-like war zone if this injustice continues,” protesters warned during the tense confrontation.

Asanko Gold Ghana Ltd. has pledged constructive dialogue with authorities and communities following the fatal clash at its Mpatoam concession, promising updates as investigations continue.

NALAG’s Ashanti Regional chapter has condemned the fatal clashes in Mpatuam that killed an Assembly Member and a resident, calling for a transparent investigation and urging calm among communities.

Chief of Manso Tetrem, Nana Akwasi Koh, reportedly helped calm the angry youths, while District Chief Executive Maurice Manu visited the community to assess the deteriorating security situation.

The incident highlights growing tensions between mining communities and security forces in Ghana’s gold-rich regions. Recent protests have erupted across multiple mining areas over alleged abuses by company security personnel and military forces.

Residents of Tontokrom have also lashed out against Asanko Gold, calling on President Mahama to intervene in the mining dispute, indicating broader regional concerns about mining company operations.

The violence underscores challenges facing Ghana’s mining sector, where communities often clash with companies over land rights, environmental damage, and alleged security excesses. Local populations frequently complain about inadequate compensation and heavy-handed security responses.

Ghana’s mining regions have experienced increasing unrest as communities demand greater benefits from mineral extraction while expressing concerns about environmental degradation and social disruption caused by large-scale operations.

The Ashanti Region, home to significant gold deposits, has witnessed multiple confrontations between mining companies and local communities over land use, environmental damage, and alleged human rights violations by security forces.

Government officials have not yet responded publicly to calls for presidential intervention in the escalating mining disputes. The incident occurs amid broader national discussions about mining sector governance and community relations.

The fatal shooting of an elected local representative highlights the severity of tensions in Ghana’s mining communities, where residents increasingly view themselves as victims rather than beneficiaries of mineral resource extraction.

Investigations into the Tuesday incident are expected to examine the circumstances leading to the use of lethal force and whether proper protocols were followed by military personnel deployed to the mining concession.