Ghana Arrests 141 Over Alleged Cybercrime Activities

Ghanaian security agencies have arrested 141 people in a coordinated operation targeting organised cybercrime networks in the Greater Accra Region.

The intelligence led operation was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, December 27, 2025, by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, National Security, and the Ghana Immigration Service. The raids took place simultaneously in Tabora and Lashibi, two suburbs of Accra identified as bases for cybercrime operations.

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, announced that 100 suspects were arrested in Tabora while 41 others were apprehended in Lashibi. Preliminary investigations indicate the suspects are believed to be Nigerian nationals, according to the minister.

Law enforcement officers seized 38 laptops and 150 mobile phones suspected to have been used in perpetrating cyber enabled financial crimes. The devices are currently undergoing forensic analysis to establish their use and potential links to reported fraud cases.

Authorities also arrested a Ghanaian landlord who allegedly provided accommodation for about 100 of the suspects in his house. George emphasized that landlords have a responsibility to ensure their properties are not used to facilitate criminal activities.

The suspects are alleged to have been involved in various forms of cybercrime, including Mobile Money fraud, romance scams, sextortion, Business Email Compromise schemes, and wire fraud. These activities have reportedly caused significant financial losses to victims across the region.

“Forensic analysis of the seized devices is underway, and individuals found culpable will be processed in accordance with Ghanaian law,” George said in a statement posted on social media.

The minister urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious digital activities to support national efforts against cybercrime. He stressed that public cooperation remains critical in combating digital financial crimes.

George reassured that Ghana remains welcoming to foreigners engaged in legitimate business but issued a stern warning to potential cybercriminals. “Ghana remains welcoming to all of our friends and neighbours interested in legitimate enterprise. However, if you are interested in committing cybercrime, we will find you, arrest you, and deal with you decisively according to our laws,” he stated.

The operation marks one of the most significant cybercrime crackdowns in Ghana in recent times and signals the government’s commitment to protecting the country’s digital economy and maintaining public trust in electronic financial systems.