Ghana Armed Forces Set for Historic Modernization Drive

The government has announced plans to launch an unprecedented retooling and modernization programme for the Ghana Armed Forces beginning in 2026, promising investments in military equipment, infrastructure, and personnel welfare that officials say will be historic in scale.

Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi made the announcement on October 31, 2025, during the annual Land Combat Power Demonstration Exercise at the Bundase Training Camp near Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region. The event brought together senior military leadership and showcased the synchronized coordination of land, air, and maritime combat capabilities.

“I reiterated the commitment of the Commander in Chief, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, that the Ghana Armed Forces shall undergo a retooling and modernization drive beginning next year, the likes of which has never been witnessed in our history,” Genfi stated during the demonstration.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the initiative forms a core part of President Mahama’s broader “Resetting Ghana Agenda,” which aims to strengthen the operational readiness of the Armed Forces through modern communication systems, advanced military technologies, and improved living and training conditions for personnel.

“This commitment shall take full effect next year, with steady and sustained supplies in all subsequent years of President Mahama’s government,” he announced to a gathering that included Chief of the Defence Staff Lieutenant General William Agyapong, Chief of the Army Staff Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, senior officers both serving and retired, members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, and defence attachés from partner nations.

The modernization drive will reportedly focus on several key areas. These include upgrading military hardware and equipment, enhancing accommodation and training infrastructure, improving health systems for service members, and strengthening overall welfare provisions for military personnel and their families.

Genfi stressed that the government places high priority on troop welfare, noting that the strength of any military lies not only in its arsenal but also in the wellbeing and professionalism of its personnel. “Government remains resolute in its commitment to retooling and modernising the Ghana Armed Forces, enhancing accommodation, training infrastructure, health systems, and strengthening the overall welfare of our servicemen and women,” he said.

While announcing the ambitious plans, the Deputy Minister also issued a stern warning about discipline and conduct. “Discipline remains the soul of the military. Every soldier and officer must uphold the highest standards of conduct and protect the image of our revered Armed Forces,” he reminded attendees.

He cautioned personnel to maintain the highest standards of conduct both on and off duty, warning that any actions bringing the image of the institution into disrepute would be dealt with decisively in accordance with military regulations and the laws of the Republic.

The 2025 Land Combat Firepower Demonstration featured tactical displays from a battle group led by the 1st Infantry Battalion, supported by elements from the 2nd and 5th Infantry Battalions, the 66th Artillery Regiment, 153 Armoured Regiment, 48 Engineer Regiment, 81 Signal Regiment, and the Special Operations Brigade.

Genfi commended the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College for its continuous role in bridging theory and practice in military training. He noted that the inclusion of student officers from allied African countries reinforces Ghana’s leadership in promoting regional cooperation and collective security within the African Union and Economic Community of West African States frameworks.

“The friendships, networks, and shared learning experiences cultivated here form the bedrock of regional military cooperation and collective security,” he observed, highlighting Ghana’s commitment to continental defence collaboration.

The Deputy Minister described the demonstration as a practical validation of the country’s combat readiness, reflecting what he called a firm resolve to maintain operational vigilance and strategic deterrence against any threat to Ghana’s sovereignty.

The modernization announcement comes as the Mahama administration has already initiated significant changes within the military leadership structure. In March 2025, President Mahama appointed new service chiefs for the Ghana Armed Forces, with Lieutenant General William Agyapong assuming the position of Chief of Defence Staff.

The government has also announced plans to recruit 12,000 new personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces over the next three years as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s defence and security capacity. This recruitment drive reportedly began in September 2025, with costs reduced by more than 40% compared to previous exercises and recruitment conducted across all regions to ensure equal opportunity and inclusion.

Concluding his remarks at the Bundase Training Camp, Genfi officially closed the 2025 Land Combat Power Demonstration and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to building a strong, modern, and professional Armed Forces capable of meeting Ghana’s security needs and contributing effectively to regional peace and stability.

While specific budget allocations and procurement plans for the 2026 modernization drive were not disclosed, the announcement signals what the government describes as a major shift in its approach to defence investment and military capability development.