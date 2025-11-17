Ghana Armed Forces Resumes Greater Accra Recruitment After Stampede

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will resume its suspended 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, 20 November 2025, following last week’s deadly stampede that halted the process.

Military authorities announced Monday that the entire Greater Accra recruitment team has been replaced to ensure what officials described as a fair and transparent investigation. Commodore FA Nyarko, Colonel F Kusi-Darko, and Colonel GB Eduah now serve as Director General Human Resource, Director Manpower, and Director Information Technology respectively.

The military high command has established a board of inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. Officials stated that any personnel found culpable will face sanctions once the investigation concludes.

Screening will take place at eight sub-centres spread across five locations throughout the region. El-Wak Stadium and Training and Doctrine Command in Teshie will each host two centres, while Nicholson Park at Burma Camp will also accommodate two centres. Additional screening sites include the Air Force Base at Burma Camp and the Eastern Naval Command in Tema.

Qualified applicants will receive text messages in batches of 600 persons detailing their reporting dates, assigned batches, and designated centres. Military officials have urged applicants to follow these instructions strictly and regularly check the recruitment portal for updates.

Any qualified candidate who has not received a message by Thursday should contact the helpline at 0256405104 or reach out via WhatsApp at 0256405154 for assistance.

GAF has issued a stern warning to families and friends against accompanying potential recruits to screening centres. Non-applicants will be denied entry to all facilities as part of measures to reduce congestion and prevent another incident.

The military expressed regret over what it termed an unfortunate incident and extended condolences to bereaved families while wishing injured persons a speedy recovery. All injured individuals will continue receiving free medical services at the 37 Military Hospital until fully recovered.

Military authorities have announced a special recruitment package for all injured persons after their full recovery and for families who lost loved ones in the stampede.

Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin of the Ghana Navy, serving as Acting Director General of Public Relations, signed the official release announcing these measures.