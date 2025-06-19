Ghana Armed Forces Resume Vetted Recruitment Process

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has recommenced its officer recruitment exercise following a comprehensive review of previous applications, Defense Minister Dr. Omane Boamah announced.

The reinstated process will advance only qualified candidates identified through what the minister described as “thorough surgical and profoundly revealing investigations,” while notifying unsuccessful applicants of their status.

In a social media statement, Dr. Boamah confirmed the military is contacting pre-vetted candidates to complete their enlistment, months after the program was suspended during the political transition. The ministry simultaneously announced imminent recruitment drives for both officer corps and regular soldiers, urging qualified citizens to prepare for upcoming opportunities to serve.

This development follows heightened scrutiny of military enlistment procedures, with the current administration implementing enhanced vetting protocols to ensure merit-based selection. The GAF faces pressing personnel needs across its land, sea and air divisions, particularly for ongoing counterterrorism operations in the northern regions and international peacekeeping commitments.

Military recruitment in Ghana typically generates intense competition, with over 50,000 applicants annually vying for limited positions. The transparent handling of this process marks a departure from previous administrations accused of politicizing enlistment, as the government seeks to restore public confidence in defense institutions. Analysts note the rigorous screening aligns with broader security sector reforms aimed at professionalizing Ghana’s armed forces.