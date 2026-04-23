Ghana approves visa waivers for selected countries to boost ties, travel access

The Ghanaian government has approved visa waivers for several countries in a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and expanding travel opportunities, Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Ablakwa said the cabinet had endorsed visa waiver agreements with Zambia, the Maldives, and Antigua and Barbuda.

“The agreements cover holders of all categories of passports, from ordinary, service, to diplomatic. Ghanaians and citizens of the three countries can embark on a maximum of 30-day visits per trip without requiring visas,” the foreign minister stated.

He added that Ghana’s parliament is expected to ratify the agreements for them to take effect.

The minister also pledged that the government would continue negotiating similar arrangements with other partner countries to enhance the value of the Ghanaian passport.