Ghana Approves 25 Private Schools for Free SHS Program in 2025

Ghana’s Ministry of Education has approved 25 private senior high schools (SHS) to participate in the 2025 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) under the Free SHS policy.

This marks the first inclusion of private institutions in the government’s flagship education program since its 2017 launch.

The selected Category E schools—all co-educational day institutions—are distributed across Ghana’s 16 regions and offer the full spectrum of secondary education programs. According to a Ghana Education Service (GES) statement signed by Director Prince Agyemang-Duah, the initiative targets areas where overcrowded public schools struggle to accommodate qualified students.

“The extension of the selection deadline to June 25 gives candidates additional time to consider these new options,” the statement noted, emphasizing the program’s focus on equitable access. The pilot phase, developed with the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), will see participating institutions undergo capacity assessments and receive operational support to meet Free SHS standards.

Education analysts view this expansion as a strategic response to Ghana’s growing secondary school-age population, which has strained public school infrastructure since the Free SHS policy’s implementation. The selected private schools must maintain fee structures aligned with government subsidies while meeting curriculum and facility benchmarks.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to inclusive quality education,” the ministry stated, adding that program outcomes will inform future scaling decisions. The move comes as Ghana works toward Sustainable Development Goal 4 targets, with current SHS enrollment exceeding 1.2 million students nationwide.