Ghana Appeals to Diaspora for Remittances Amid Currency Stability Push

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem has urged overseas Ghanaians to maintain remittances and investments, citing government efforts to stabilize the cedi.

The appeal occurred during a Hamburg Sustainability Conference side-event with Ghana’s German diaspora community.

“Continue transferring funds – we’re ensuring cedi strength and investment security,” Ampem stated, addressing currency concerns. He warned against delaying transfers for potential depreciation: “That expectation will disappoint. We require these inflows and Foreign Direct Investment.”

The minister linked diaspora contributions to Ghana’s economic recovery but provided no specific currency protection mechanisms. Bank of Ghana data shows remittances reached $4.7 billion in 2024, accounting for 6.3% of GDP.

This outreach occurs amid sustained cedi volatility, with the currency losing 8.2% against the dollar year-to-date despite recent IMF program gains.