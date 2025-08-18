Ghana Anti-Mining Advocate Demands Excavator Ban, Land Seizures

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, has proposed two drastic measures to combat illegal small-scale mining, known locally as galamsey.

He called for a complete ban on excavator imports, insisting that any needed machinery must be licensed through strict official channels. Secondly, Bentil urged the state to seize and permanently confiscate all lands where illegal mining occurs, stripping traditional chiefs of ownership if they permit such activities.

Bentil, a private legal practitioner, voiced deep skepticism about the government’s current efforts on his Facebook page and during an appearance on TV3’s The Key Points. He bluntly accused authorities of merely pretending to fight galamsey, alleging complicity among some police personnel, military officers, and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs). “We are pretending to be fighting galamsey,” he stated, pointing to persistent reports linking officials to the illicit trade.

His call for tougher action echoes sentiments from other prominent voices. Professor Ransford Gyampo, CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, declared an urgent need to escalate the fight. “Enough is enough. It’s either we destroy galamsey or it destroys us,” Gyampo asserted on the same program, demanding significantly stepped-up efforts against the environmental scourge.

The push follows a statement by the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) linking a recent devastating helicopter crash to the broader dangers posed by illegal mining. ISODEC described galamsey as an “existential threat” causing catastrophic environmental degradation, poisoned water bodies, biodiversity loss, and severe community health hazards. The group called for immediate, apolitical action, including a state of emergency on mining, repeal of the controversial L.I. 2462, ruthless pursuit of kingpins, confiscation of illicit wealth, and accelerated sustainable community mining programs.

Can the government muster the will to implement such stringent measures and root out alleged internal complicity? ISODEC framed the challenge starkly: honoring lives lost demands bold steps to enforce legality and sustainability, protecting Ghana’s future. The pressure for decisive action is mounting from multiple fronts.