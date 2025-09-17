Ghana Announces Permanent Military Presence in 44 Galamsey-Affected Areas

Ghana’s government has unveiled a comprehensive military strategy targeting illegal mining operations, with permanent security forces to be stationed across all 44 areas threatened by galamsey, marking a significant departure from previous short-term enforcement efforts.

Minister of State for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu disclosed the enhanced approach during a Channel One TV interview on Tuesday, September 16, emphasizing the government’s commitment to sustained action against the environmental crisis that has plagued Ghana’s mining sector for decades.

The new deployment strategy represents a fundamental shift from historical patterns where security forces would conduct short-term operations before withdrawing, allowing illegal miners to resume activities shortly after enforcement teams departed affected areas.

Beyond terrestrial mining sites, the permanent military presence will extend to Ghana’s water bodies, which have suffered extensive contamination from illegal mining operations. The comprehensive coverage reflects growing recognition that galamsey has evolved from isolated incidents into a systematic threat requiring sustained intervention.

This announcement comes amid mounting pressure from environmental groups and civil society organizations who have demanded decisive government action. Recent months have witnessed escalating public demonstrations, including threats of nationwide strikes by labor unions frustrated with what they perceive as inadequate responses to the environmental emergency.

The timing of this military deployment coincides with over 100 armed military personnel already deployed to various water bodies in October 2024, suggesting the government is expanding rather than initiating military involvement in anti-galamsey operations.

However, the permanent deployment approach has drawn constitutional concerns from legal experts who question the appropriateness of sustained military presence in civilian areas. Some consultants have characterized the military deployment as potentially unconstitutional, raising questions about the legal framework governing such extended security operations.

President John Dramani Mahama has maintained that declaring a state of emergency remains unnecessary at this stage, though recent statements indicate this option has not been ruled out entirely. This measured approach reflects the administration’s attempt to balance environmental urgency with constitutional considerations.

The effectiveness of military intervention in combating galamsey remains contested, with illegal miners resuming pollution activities on the Birim River just four days after military action in October. This pattern of resumed operations following enforcement raids has highlighted the persistence of organized illegal mining networks.

Ghana’s illegal mining crisis has intensified alongside gold prices reaching close to $3,000 per gram in late 2024, creating powerful economic incentives that have attracted increased participation in galamsey operations despite environmental and legal risks.

The government’s new strategy acknowledges that previous military operations, including Operation Halt, Operation Vanguard, and Operation Flush Out, achieved only temporary disruption of illegal mining activities. The permanent deployment model aims to establish continuous deterrence rather than cyclical enforcement.

Environmental advocacy groups, while welcoming increased government attention to the crisis, have questioned whether military deployment alone addresses the underlying economic and regulatory factors driving illegal mining. Eco-Conscious Citizens has called for more sustainable, long-term solutions beyond security measures.

The permanent military presence initiative forms part of broader government efforts to protect Ghana’s natural resources, though specific timelines and operational details remain undisclosed. The success of this approach will likely depend on sustained political commitment and coordination between military personnel and civilian mining regulatory authorities.

As Ghana grapples with balancing economic opportunities in its mining sector against environmental protection, the permanent deployment strategy represents the government’s most ambitious anti-galamsey initiative to date, with implications extending beyond immediate enforcement to the country’s long-term environmental sustainability and resource governance.