Ghana Announces Electricity and Water Tariff Increases

Ghana’s Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced Monday that electricity and water tariffs will rise starting January 1, 2026, as part of its 2026 to 2030 Multi-Year Tariff Review.

Electricity prices will climb 9.86% across all customer categories, while water tariffs face a steeper 15.92% increase, the regulator confirmed in an official statement. The adjustments affect residential, commercial, industrial and public customers, though service fees remain unchanged.

The Commission said the increases follow extensive investment hearings, stakeholder consultations and regional public forums conducted over several months. Officials cited rising capital expenditure requirements, macroeconomic pressures and projected inflation as driving factors behind the tariff adjustments.

For electricity, the PURC projected a 2026 generation mix comprising 78.79% thermal power, 20.90% hydroelectric and 0.31% renewable sources. The regulator expects the Weighted Average Cost of Gas to reach US$7.8749 per Million British Thermal Units, reflecting increased input costs for thermal generation.

The tariff structure accounts for planned utility investments, anticipated generation inputs, inflation projections, cedi to dollar exchange rate movements and natural gas pricing. Quarterly reviews will continue to adjust rates based on fuel costs and changes in the generation mix.

Water tariff increases stem from production and sales projections, expected infrastructure investments and ongoing efforts to reduce non-revenue water losses to approximately 43% during the five-year period. Non-revenue water refers to treated water that doesn’t generate income due to leakage, theft or metering inaccuracies.

In a notable policy shift, the MYTO framework now incorporates tariffs for mini-grids serving island and remote communities. The Volta River Authority will factor these mini-grid service costs into its overall revenue requirements, marking the first time such provisions appear in the regulatory structure.

The Commission emphasized that the tariff adjustments balance utility financial sustainability with consumer affordability while maintaining service quality standards. The multi-year review framework aims to provide pricing stability and transparency for both service providers and consumers over the planning horizon.