Ghana and Zambia Sign 10 MoUs to Deepen Bilateral Relations

Ghana and Zambia have signed 10 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and elevated their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive economic partnership, aiming to deepen trade, investment and productive cooperation following President John Dramani Mahama’s three-day state visit to Zambia.

The MoUs were signed on Thursday, February 5, 2026, following bilateral talks between Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and President Mahama at the Zambian State House in Lusaka. According to a communique released on Friday, the two leaders committed to enhancing private sector participation, facilitating the movement of goods and capital, and promoting joint ventures for value addition, industrial development and job creation.

The MoUs included an agreement on the Waiver of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic, Officials, Service and Ordinary Passports. Other agreements covered diaspora cooperation, disaster risk management, an MoU between the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), and an MoU between the Ghana Standards Authority and the Zambia Bureau of Standards focusing on standardisation, conformity assessment and training.

The rest included an addendum to the MoU on Military Defence between Ghana and Zambia, the signing of a Bilateral Air Service Agreement between Ghana and Zambia, an MoU on Cooperation in the field of Health, and an agreement between Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority.

Addressing the Zambian National Assembly, President Mahama said the MoU on Waiver of Visa Requirements was an important step towards the free movement of people on the African continent. The agreement paves the way for visa-free travel for all categories of passport holders between Ghana and Zambia.

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Zambia’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Rodney Siumba, signed the agreements on behalf of their respective countries alongside other ministers.

The communique noted that the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the successful conclusion of business transactions valued at seven million United States dollars between Zambian and Ghanaian financial technology (fintech) companies during a joint business forum. They also noted ongoing business negotiations estimated at 65 million dollars, with the potential to generate about 8,000 jobs in both countries.

The two presidents identified priority areas of cooperation, including agriculture and food systems transformation with a focus on agro-processing and value addition, energy cooperation particularly renewable energy and power trade, trade and investment promotion, as well as financial technology and digital financial services.

President Mahama emphasized that Ghana and Zambia share similar economic characteristics, having both experienced economic downturns in recent years that necessitated debt restructuring. He noted that enhanced economic partnership would allow both countries to share lived experiences in real time.

President Mahama told the Zambian National Assembly that inflation in Ghana has declined sharply from over 23.4 percent at the end of 2024 to 3.8 percent in January 2026, and currency stability has been restored, with the Ghanaian cedi appreciating by 32 percent and ranking among the five best-performing currencies in 2025.

President Hichilema expressed confidence that the teams tasked to implement the agreements and MoUs would deliver results, stating that in Africa, we like to say things, but the two of us want to get things done. He commended President Mahama for leading Ghana’s economic turnaround.

The two presidents emphasized the importance of strengthening African-led partnerships amid uncertainty in the global environment and persistent economic challenges facing developing countries. They called for expanding intra-African trade, mobilising African capital and enhancing policy coordination.

During the visit, President Mahama also paid homage to Zambia’s founding leader, Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, by laying a wreath at his tomb in recognition of his role in Africa’s liberation struggle. The visit reinforced the enduring bonds of friendship and solidarity between Ghana and Zambia, bonds forged during the historic struggle for Africa’s political emancipation under the visionary leadership of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Dr Kaunda.

President Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama departed Lusaka on Friday afternoon and were seen off at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by President Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, marking the end of what both sides described as a productive diplomatic engagement.