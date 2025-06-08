Ghana and Ukraine Advance Digital Cooperation Ties

Ghana and Ukraine have committed to enhanced cooperation in digital technology following a high-level virtual meeting on June 4, 2025.

Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Samuel Nartey George, and Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Anton Demokhin, discussed collaboration in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital governance.

Minister George expressed Ghana’s interest in specific Ukrainian models: “We are eager to learn from Ukraine’s experiences and strengthen our systems for greater resilience and innovation.” He cited Ukraine’s framework for Chief Digital Transformation Officers and AI-powered public service tools as areas of focus.

Deputy Minister Demokhin acknowledged Ghana’s Digital Agenda and highlighted Ukraine’s own digital advancements. “We believe Ukrainian experience would support the initiatives on your agenda,” Demokhin stated.

The discussions included plans for a potential joint Ghana-Ukraine IT forum to facilitate connections between businesses, technology leaders, and public institutions from both nations.

Ukraine also formally recognized Ghana’s stated position regarding international peace efforts. Technical working sessions are scheduled for the coming months to develop concrete implementation plans for the partnership.

Ukraine has developed significant digital government capabilities and cybersecurity resilience during its ongoing national defense efforts.

