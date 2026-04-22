Ghana and Sierra Leone Launch Joint Commission to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Ghana and Sierra Leone have opened the inaugural session of their Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) in Accra, converting years of diplomatic goodwill into a structured framework for practical collaboration across trade, energy, agriculture, health, and security.

The move follows directives from President John Dramani Mahama and President Julius Maada Bio after high-level engagements in Freetown in March 2025 and Accra in January 2026, aimed at transforming longstanding diplomatic ties into a results-driven partnership. The three-day technical session brings together senior officials from both countries, with ministerial-level agreements expected to be signed on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khadija Iddrisu, described the session as a significant moment in bilateral relations, stressing a renewed commitment to practical outcomes. She highlighted existing partnerships, including Ghanaian investments in Sierra Leone through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund and financial support by Ecobank Ghana in collaboration with Ecobank Sierra Leone for private sector development.

Ambassador Iddrisu said both countries have built durable foundations through collaboration in defence, security, and civil aviation, which have contributed to peace and stability across the West African sub-region.

Sierra Leone’s Director-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Alan Logan, said the meeting goes beyond protocol and represents a shared determination to deepen tangible cooperation. He acknowledged Ghana’s historical contributions to Sierra Leone, particularly during the civil war through the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), noting that such solidarity had cemented strong bilateral ties.

Logan identified energy, agriculture, and security as priority areas, with Sierra Leone specifically seeking to leverage Ghana’s experience in cocoa production to strengthen its own value chains and boost agricultural productivity. He also called for stronger institutional channels between the two foreign ministries to harmonise positions on regional and international issues.

The reactivation of the commission comes at a time when African countries are increasingly prioritising regional integration and economic collaboration under frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Both sides expressed optimism that the technical discussions will produce finalised Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for signing at the ministerial session, with the shared goal of delivering measurable benefits for citizens of both countries and advancing regional integration in West Africa.