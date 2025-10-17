 Ghana and Qatar Forge Deal for Aviation Staff Training Exchanges

Ghanaian aviation officials will soon gain work experience in Qatar under a new capacity-building agreement. The deal, brokered by Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Acting Director-General Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, allows GCAA staff to undertake up to three-week attachments with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA).

The arrangement was finalized during the recent ICAO General Assembly in Montréal. Arthur emphasized that the partnership is a key part of his “Leave No Staff Behind” initiative, designed to provide international exposure and training across all departments.

“This ensures every employee benefits from development opportunities,” Arthur stated, highlighting the program’s inclusivity. QCAA Director-General Mohamed bin Al-Hajri welcomed the collaboration, commending Arthur’s vision for professional development.

The exchange will cover key areas like safety, air traffic management, and security. Ghanaian personnel are expected to gain insights from Qatar’s advanced digital aviation systems, which could help drive similar innovations within Ghana’s own aviation sector.