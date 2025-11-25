Ghana and Nigeria Food Prices Surge Past Regional Peers

World Bank data reveals Ghana and Nigeria face the steepest food price increases across West and Central Africa, with staple costs now double their five year average as extreme weather and economic pressures collide.

The latest regional assessment shows food security remains fragile throughout the area despite improved agricultural forecasts. While the 2025/26 farming season benefits from normal to above average rainfall across much of the Sahel, coastal nations including Ghana experienced delayed rains and destructive weather that has compounded existing economic strain.

More than 400,000 people from Cabo Verde to Nigeria suffered impacts from floods, hailstorms, and violent rains that disrupted farms and livelihoods. The broader agricultural outlook projects cereal production reaching 78 to 88 million metric tons, potentially 14 percent higher than last year, with tuber output forecast between 267 and 284 million metric tons.

Ghana and Nigeria now stand apart in the severity of their food price crisis. Staple food costs in both countries have climbed to more than double their five year average, representing one of the sharpest surges in the entire region. Sierra Leone follows with prices approximately 40 percent above trend, reflecting persistent inflation and currency pressures that continue squeezing urban households and low income families.

The price escalation in Ghana reflects deeper structural challenges. Ginger prices jumped 114 percent year on year, while beans increased 84 percent according to consumer price data from earlier this year. Ghana saw the number of people struggling to access sufficient food more than double, rising from 1.1 million in 2024 to 2.3 million between March and May 2025, demonstrating how price pressures translate directly into food insecurity.

Nigeria faces similar distress. Average food prices across Nigeria increased from 2,862 naira in November 2024 to 2,920 naira in December 2024, marking a year on year surge of nearly 92 percent. The economic impact has forced families to reduce meat consumption, buy smaller quantities, and switch to cheaper protein alternatives.

Other countries in the region show contrasting trends. Benin, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso are experiencing modest price relief thanks to better harvests and tighter market regulation. Livestock prices are climbing in some areas, giving herding communities slightly improved terms of trade as cereal prices ease.

Conflict and economic instability remain powerful drivers of hunger throughout West and Central Africa. From insurgencies in the Sahel to persistent inflation in coastal states, millions remain in crisis level food insecurity. An estimated 52.7 million women, men, and children are projected to experience acute hunger between June and August 2025, including those facing emergency and catastrophic levels.

Regional bodies including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Permanent Interstate Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), and development partners are scaling up early warning systems, post harvest monitoring, and crisis preparedness. The World Bank approved 125.94 million dollars in additional financing for Ghana to help strengthen capacities addressing food insecurity and build resilient food systems.

For families across Ghana’s hardest hit urban centers and throughout Nigeria, the pressure at market stalls continues intensifying. Despite regional agricultural gains and targeted interventions, the twin burdens of elevated prices and currency strain show little sign of immediate relief.