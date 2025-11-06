Ghana and Nebraska Launch Agricultural Partnership Summit in US

A Ghanaian delegation has opened the 2025 AgriWater Summit in Nebraska to strengthen agricultural cooperation between both regions.

The Ghana-Nebraska AgriWater Summit 2025 began on Thursday, November 6, launching a new chapter in agricultural cooperation between the two regions. The event, themed “Cultivating Solutions Across Continents,” aims to enhance trade relationships through innovation in agribusiness, irrigation technology, and higher education.

A 15-member Ghanaian delegation is attending the summit, led by Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, Vice Chair of the Ghana-Nebraska Agribusiness Growth and Trade Relations Chamber (GNEBCham). The group includes John Dumelo, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Presidential Initiatives on Agriculture and Agribusiness.

Sunkwa-Mills described the summit as a significant opportunity to create lasting partnerships. “Our aim is to establish lasting partnerships that align Ghana’s agribusiness ambitions with Nebraska’s strengths in agricultural science and innovation,” he stated during the opening ceremony.

Dr. Otokunor emphasized the importance of educational exchange, noting that collaboration with institutions like the University of Nebraska-Lincoln would accelerate Ghana’s agro-industrial transformation. The delegation met with university faculty and irrigation specialists to discuss curriculum development, research partnerships, and water efficiency projects.

Jess Goldoni of Ecosyntra welcomed the Ghanaian partners, expressing enthusiasm for “cultivating robust agricultural ties throughout Nebraska.” The delegation will continue with field visits to irrigation facilities and farms to develop concrete collaboration proposals and explore technology transfer opportunities.