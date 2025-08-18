Ghana and Lesotho Forge Alliance to Drive Africa’s Digital Transformation

Ghana and Lesotho are spearheading a continental push to harness artificial intelligence and digital technologies, announcing joint initiatives to position Africa as a competitive force in the global tech landscape.

The collaboration emerged from talks in Accra between Ghana’s Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George and Lesotho’s counterpart Nthati Moorosi, who warned that fragmented national approaches risk leaving Africa behind.

“Digital isolationism weakens us all,” George stated, outlining Ghana’s three-pronged strategy: hosting November’s Global Entrepreneurship Festival targeting 100,000 innovators, co-hosting the 2026 Divas of ICT Forum with Google to attract tech giants like Microsoft and Nvidia, and introducing 15 new legislative frameworks covering AI, cybersecurity, and data governance. These policies will be shared with Lesotho and other partners to synchronize regulatory approaches.

The partnership prioritizes practical AI applications, including language technology to help farmers overcome linguistic barriers. Ghana will connect its research institutions with Basotho experts to co-develop agricultural solutions. Beyond bilateral efforts, the ministers announced a 10-nation virtual working group including Rwanda, Nigeria, and Kenya to craft a unified digital roadmap under Smart Africa’s coordination.

Crucially, the alliance tackles Africa’s struggle to capture value from global platforms. “We’re engaging Google and Meta directly to ensure fair content monetization,” Moorosi revealed, noting that only collective action can shift power dynamics. The initiative comes as African nations grapple with splintered digital markets that limit bargaining power.

For small-scale farmers like Adwoa Mensah in Ghana’s Eastern Region, such collaboration could be transformative. “If AI helps me understand weather reports in my local dialect, that’s real progress,” she says. The ministers envision this model extending beyond their borders, with South Africa expected to join the coalition soon.

Can shared strategy overcome legacy fragmentation? “When Africa speaks with one digital voice,” George asserts, “we rewrite the rules.”