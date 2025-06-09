Ghana and Japan Sign Scholarship Pact for Future Leaders

Ghana’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) formalized a grant agreement on June 3, 2025, renewing the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) for young Ghanaian public officials.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson and JICA Executive Vice President Miyazaki Katsura executed the pact, continuing a program launched in 2012 to equip future leaders with expertise in economic and social development strategy.

JICA’s approach mirrors Japan’s developmental philosophy, prioritizing human capital as the foundation for sustainable growth. The scholarship offers Ghanaian fellows exposure to Japan’s modernization models and its role in Asia’s progress, providing alternatives to Western-centric development frameworks. To date, 130 Ghanaian officials have participated, with 103 completing advanced degrees in Japan; 27 are currently enrolled.

Thirteen new fellows will pursue Master’s or Doctoral studies in Japanese universities this year, specializing in Economics, Public Financial Management, Public Administration, Public Health, and International Relations. The initiative aligns with Japan’s broader engagement with Africa, highlighted by August’s Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, themed “Co-create innovative solutions.”

The partnership underscores Japan’s sustained investment in Ghana’s institutional capacity amid Africa’s evolving development landscape.