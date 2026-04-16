Ghana and GIZ Map Out Next Steps for Net-Zero Transport Transition

Ghana’s Energy Commission has held a high-level planning session with a delegation from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on the “Mobilize Net-Zero II” initiative, advancing preparations to decarbonise the country’s transport sector under its international climate commitments.

Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission, Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie, said work is progressing on technical standards for electric vehicle charging systems and battery-swapping infrastructure, describing these as foundational steps toward a functional electric mobility ecosystem in Ghana. She stressed the need for strong coordination across institutions to ensure the national grid is ready to absorb growing demand from electric vehicles and that charging infrastructure keeps pace with adoption.

The GIZ delegation, led by Project Manager Gunnar Wegner, engaged the Commission on strategies for integrating renewable energy into the grid to power charging infrastructure, alongside discussions on financing mechanisms designed to draw private sector investment into the sector. Both sides also examined capacity-building pathways for technicians and industry stakeholders, with green job creation placed at the centre of the emerging electric mobility economy.

The Mobilize Net-Zero II initiative is tied to Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and covers electric vehicle adoption, climate finance mobilisation, and gender-responsive approaches across the transport value chain.

The meeting builds on a track record of Energy Commission and GIZ collaboration. In June 2025, the two parties commissioned Ghana’s first solar-powered direct current fast charging station at the Commission’s Accra headquarters, a 60-kilowatt facility supported by 105 solar panels and a 60-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. In February 2026, the Commission separately finalised draft regulations for EV charging infrastructure and battery-swap systems at a workshop in Ho, setting technical standards for residential, public and commercial installations.

Ghana currently leads Africa in electric vehicle numbers, with approximately 17,000 units on the road, according to figures cited by Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor earlier this year. The Mobilize Net-Zero II programme positions Ghana’s participation within a broader regional push to accelerate sustainable transport systems across West Africa.