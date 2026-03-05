Ghana and Denmark Sign Deal to Build Africa’s First Insect Waste-to-Protein Plant in Accra

Ghana and Denmark have formalised a private sector investment agreement to establish a waste-to-protein processing facility in Accra, marking one of the first concrete projects to emerge from the recently signed memorandum of understanding between the Embassy of Denmark, Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and the 24 Hour Economy Secretariat on Agricultural and Agribusiness Cooperation.

The agreement, signed at the Embassy of Denmark in Accra on Wednesday March 4, brings together Ghanaian waste management firm JSO Waste and Danish companies Insectum ApS and Michael Bundgaard Holding ApS. The facility will use black soldier fly larvae technology to convert organic waste into protein ingredients for animal feed and organic fertiliser, and will be the first Insectum facility on the African continent.

The project represents an initial investment of €2.5 million and will create a processing capacity of 8,000 tonnes of organic waste per year. Financing will be finalised with support from the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) and commercial lenders, with implementation set to begin once final agreements are concluded.

David Munk-Bogballe, Managing Director of Insectum ApS, described Accra as a central hub for the company’s West Africa ambitions. “The facility will be Insectum’s first commercial facility and the first in Africa, and will mark a crucial first step in our quest to valorise organic waste across West Africa,” he said.

William Stanley-Owusu, Chief Executive of the JSO Group of Companies, said the project aligns with JSO’s approach to treating waste as a resource. “By upcycling nutrients from organic waste into high-quality protein ingredients for fish and poultry farmers, as well as organic fertiliser that improves soil health and yields for crop farmers, this project will unlock exciting potential in Ghana’s food system,” he said. JSO Waste, a wholly Ghanaian-owned company, has operated in Ghana’s waste management sector since 1961 across Accra, Kumasi, Tema, and other regions.

Insectum estimates that every kilogram of dried black soldier fly larvae produced prevents the release of approximately 9 kilograms of carbon dioxide compared to conventional waste disposal and feed production methods. Organic waste decomposing in landfills and dumpsites is one of the top three sources of methane emissions globally, and in developing countries organic waste comprises around 50 percent of all solid waste.

Michael Bundgaard, Managing Director of Michael Bundgaard Holding ApS, a third-generation Danish farming enterprise, said the investment reflects a belief that cross-border partnerships can build lasting value for food systems. “Coming from a farming background, I’ve always believed that the most meaningful investments are those that strengthen food systems and create value for the people who depend on them,” he said.